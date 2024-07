Share · View all patches · Build 15175185 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi all.

This new version brings with it:

a setting to adjust the speed at which the AI will discard tiles (offline only).

a fly-out menu during gameplay that lets you auto-declare "Ron", or turn off prompts to claim for Chi/Pon/Kan.

Thanks again for your support. :)