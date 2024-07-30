Share · View all patches · Build 15170983 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Scenery patch 14 is now live with the following changes:

Editors

Fixed train editor rails to reload after making changes

Fixed timetable editor to stop test run when deleting its template during the run

Fixed route editor scenery view to render long chain links correctly

Fixed scenery view in route editor to update automatically after moving a terrain node

Fixed height for single points (like when moving a node that follows terrain) to match the visual terrain outside the area defined by terrain nodes

Prevented node from rotating in route editor when trying to move it by dragging

Added tooltips and changed the user interface for some terrain node/preset properties for convenience

Traffic

Fixed spawning of some static formations (Lambourn RAF Welford shunting)

Fixed AI signaller problem with some reversing moves (RAF Welford Shunting)

Fixed AI driver issue with circular tracks

Fixed AI driver stopping at the wrong place and getting stuck at some stations (Wilanowska Kolej Dojazdowa)

Fixed AI driver trying to move in the wrong direction when trying to correct its wrong stopping position

Fixed some other cases of AI driver getting stuck

Visuals

Fixed culling problem for some custom models when instanced rendering is active (models would disappear too early near the camera)

Fixed height mismatch between terrain and other scenery in some cases when there's a zone that affects terrain height

Disabled exhaust gas shadows because they don't display correctly on Linux

Widened service list in run menu

Miscellaneous

Fixed custom stereo sound distortion

Optimised terrain loading

What's next?

The next major update will be the gameplay update, to be released in early 2025, along with smaller patches as required.

Note the new Discord server