Scenery patch 14 is now live with the following changes:
Editors
- Fixed train editor rails to reload after making changes
- Fixed timetable editor to stop test run when deleting its template during the run
- Fixed route editor scenery view to render long chain links correctly
- Fixed scenery view in route editor to update automatically after moving a terrain node
- Fixed height for single points (like when moving a node that follows terrain) to match the visual terrain outside the area defined by terrain nodes
- Prevented node from rotating in route editor when trying to move it by dragging
- Added tooltips and changed the user interface for some terrain node/preset properties for convenience
Traffic
- Fixed spawning of some static formations (Lambourn RAF Welford shunting)
- Fixed AI signaller problem with some reversing moves (RAF Welford Shunting)
- Fixed AI driver issue with circular tracks
- Fixed AI driver stopping at the wrong place and getting stuck at some stations (Wilanowska Kolej Dojazdowa)
- Fixed AI driver trying to move in the wrong direction when trying to correct its wrong stopping position
- Fixed some other cases of AI driver getting stuck
Visuals
- Fixed culling problem for some custom models when instanced rendering is active (models would disappear too early near the camera)
- Fixed height mismatch between terrain and other scenery in some cases when there's a zone that affects terrain height
- Disabled exhaust gas shadows because they don't display correctly on Linux
- Widened service list in run menu
Miscellaneous
- Fixed custom stereo sound distortion
- Optimised terrain loading
What's next?
The next major update will be the gameplay update, to be released in early 2025, along with smaller patches as required.
Note the new Discord server
Changed files in this update