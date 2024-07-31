Recruit Customization and Steam Workshop Integration

Hello everyone, sergeants of Full Metal Sergeant!

I'm really excited to share the latest news about my game! I've been working to bring a touch of customization that I think you'll really enjoy.

[DISPLAIMER] This feature is still in beta so please notify me any issue you'll find.

Recruit Name Customization

At last, you can customize the names of your recruits, with the new Name Editor I've implemented, you'll be able to rename your soldiers as you see fit. Whether you want to use the names of friends, create a special unit, or simply add a personal touch to your cadets, you can now do it all directly in the game, with the dedicated editor.

Steam Workshop Integration

And that's not all. I've also integrated Steam Workshop. This means you can now upload your creations and share them with the entire Full Metal Sergeant community. You can also explore and download name sets created by other players. Imagine being able to choose from historical names, movie characters, or something completely original. The possibilities are endless, and I leave it to your imagination to fill the training grounds.

How Does It Work?

Access the Name Editor: In the Options menu, you'll find the Custom Names button to access the Name Editor. From there, you can choose from community created name sets or create new ones.

Upload and Download from Steam Workshop: Once you've created a name set, you can upload it to Steam Workshop with just pressing the 'Save & Upload button'.

Manage Your Creations: All downloaded name sets will be easily manageable through a button that let you modifiy the name set.

Thank You for Your Support!

This update came to life thanks to your fantastic feedback. I'm excited to see what you'll create and share on Steam Workshop! Keep sending me your ideas and suggestions; they help me improve and make Full Metal Sergeant even more engaging and fun.

Happy training, sergeants!

Best regards,

Carlo, the creator of Full Metal Sergeant