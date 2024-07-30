Beary's Birthday Patch Notes 0.4.2

**

Patch Note 0.4.2

Happy Birthday Beary! One year has passed since we released Rightfully, Beary Arms for Early Access on Steam!

We want to give a big shout out to the community. We appreciate the feedback and engagement from our fans to help improve Rightfully, Beary Arms with each update. We are hard at work preparing 1.0 content, but wanted to drop an anniversary update for you all to enjoy. As always, try it out and let us know your thoughts!



UI

Added new birthday suit outfit for Beary.

Prooves

Eye of the Buffalo (Accuracy Upgrade)

Removed Eye of the Buffalo.

(Removed all accuracy prooves from the proove tree.)

Tinker

All weapons receive an additional augmentation slot.

Added Tinker.

Runtimes

Motivated

Acquiring plu gives Beary a small temporary speed boost.

Added Motivated.

Mercenary

**

Pixelating an enemy transfers 5 plu to Beary. "Keep your head down, do your job, and Joy Stick Nick will treat ya right." (<3 @joysticknick)

Added Mercenary

Blader's Cover

Beary's dash cooldown is reduced based on the combined movement speed of all nearby enemies. Faster enemies means more dashing for Beary.

Added Blader's Cover. (<3 @coverblader)

Tinkerer

All weapons receive two additional augmentation slots.

Added Tinkerer.

Weapons, Items and Upgrades

Overall

All weapon prices at stores have been significantly reduced.

Cap Gun

Damage slightly increased (thanks @Rain).

Glu Gun

Reload time significantly improved.

**

**

Mag capacity slightly increased.

Slightly increased bullet damage.

A Salt Rifle

Base accuracy increased.

Damage slightly increased.

Plasma Shotgun

Reload time significantly reduced.

**

**

A guaranteed Augmentation has been added to each store.

Augmentation price at stores set to 250 plu.

All Augmentation upgrades slightly improved.

"Fully Auto" Augmentation

