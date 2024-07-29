Arena Combat Log

Balance
- The amount of reagents gained from one monster kill is now capped at one billion. (I don't think anyone has reached this cap yet, but this should prevent overflow errors from occurring further down the line - at least within human lifespans.)
- Increased diminishing returns on buildings at level 200+
- Passives which consume mana (Disarm, Lightning Reflexes) now give class XP.
QoL
- There is a new "Combat Log" tab in the Arena which shows a log of your most recent combat.
- The Elixir being brewed for a particular Alchemy table is now a dropdown, allowing you to select one Elixir directly without having to remember its metal / processing combination.
- A panel has been added to rebirth perks to level them up multiple times.
- The maximum amount of reagents that can be exchanged for construction materials has been increased.
- The breakdown of glyph drop rates is now shown directly without having to open another window.
- Hovering over a plant that is not yet ready to upgrade will show the base berry cost when it is ready.
- The panel which shows your active companion's XP has been replaced with a panel that shows all companions' XP.
- Poison now ticks every second, rather than every 0.1 seconds, to reduce the amount of text popping up and to prevent Predictions from slowing down on poison enemies. Bleed effects (from the Bloodletter Elixir) are not affected by this change.
Fixes
- The name of Liselda's level 16 bonus has been changed to reflect its current effect.
- Fixed an issue where elixirs would be stretched out when they were not all unlocked.
- Added more space for token traits in Eternal Recurrence, so that more than 4 icons can be shown.
Changed files in this update