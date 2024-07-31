Men of War II | Update 1.036 Released



Greetings, Commanders!

We have just released a new update for Men of War II - this means a short downtime for multi-player servers (no longer than 20-30 minutes), but all single-player campaigns remain available in the meantime. The patch switches the game mode in Classic PvP Match-Making into "Assault Zones", to give it an even more "classic" feeling; honoring a result of our recent poll. Moreover, it greatly improves the problem with camera movement "stuttering" for many players, brings various balancing changes and introduces enhancements to the Editor as well.

Perhaps most importantly however, if you encounter a crash in a single-player game, you will now receive more detailed info about the cause (such as problems with a mod). This will help you to both avoid the issue and enjoy the game, as well as provide more information and feedback to us, making it easier to fix the problem.

You can find the complete list of changes below. Rest assured, we will continue to fix bugs and listen to your feedback to improve the balance in the game; but we would also like to note that the majority of the team's resources are now allocated to bringing to life the offline mode for single-player - the most requested feature, and also one of the most complicated to produce. We will share more information on this topic with you soon.

In the meantime, if you encounter any problems or issues, please, let us know either here in the comments, in Steam Discussions, or even better, come join the conversation on the Men of War II Official Discord Server.

Full Changelog:

Now, if there is any problem with the local game, the player will immediately receive a message about the error that has occurred; there will be no need to wait until the interface closes the game due to a timeout.

Matchmaking for "Classic" mode now uses the "Assault Zones" mode to better align with the traditional series experience.

Initial camera stuttering in battles has been significantly reduced.

The ability to send commands on behalf of another player in multiplayer has been disabled.

Mod Editor Enhancements

New Tool - Foliage: A new Foliage tool has been added to the editor, allowing custom brush creation from objects to paint maps.

Bullet Effects: Modders can now manage flying bullets and add various effects, such as Improved shrapnel shell functionality and Sound effects for flying mines (examples can be found in: main\scene\set\stuff\shell\bullet152.sr.rus.std.ammo and main\scene\set\stuff\reactive\mortar80.fg.ammo).

Ammo Switching Logic: Modders can enable the classic logic of switching ammunition via reload in scene\at\initialize_scene.ssq (g_ammoTypeSwitchingCancelReload).

General and Combat Interface

The icons of thrown grenades and dynamite no longer flicker and can be disabled along with the interface.

Added the ability to show the player the reasons for the ban if some actions have become unavailable to him.

Added additional achievements for players for completing campaigns, for causing damage to certain battalions or units and for destroying certain units by other specific units.

Various updates and improvements to the Port map

Updated some road and stamp textures

Added a new radio beacon model

Added a new model of a coal container on the “Port” map

Added new shell craters

Explosion craters no longer overlap trenches

Miscellaneous Improvements

A bug has been fixed due to which the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) could fire simultaneously in different directions during a salvo.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from receiving certain achievements.

Fixed replenishment of 152mm shrapnel shells.

The aiming angles of the 81mm M1 mortar have been corrected.

Fixed a bug due to which the camouflage status icon for the camouflage net was not displayed when installed on stationary machine guns.

A bug due to which objects remained hanging in the air when digging a trench for equipment or a weapon has been fixed.

The location of the visors on the German Sd.Kfz 7/1 half-track tractor has been corrected.

Overall Balance Changes

Armored Cars and APCs:

Sd. Kfz. 251/16: Battalion slot units reduced from 5 to 4.

Sd. Kfz. 221: Battle Rank reduced from 18 to 15.

M2 Half-Tracks: Battle Rank increased from 45 to 50.

Gaz-67B, Willys MB with Browning, and Kubelwagen with MG34: Dynamite added to inventory.

Willys MB with Maxim: The remote mine was added to the inventory.

Light Tanks:

M3A1 Stuart: Battle Rank reduced from 24 to 22.

Pz. Kpfw. 38 Ausf G: Battle Rank reduced from 30 to 24.

LVT A(4): Battle Rank reduced from 40 to 30.

Medium Tanks:

Pz. Kpfw. IV Ausf G: Battle Rank reduced from 61 to 60.

Pz. Kpfw. IV Ausf H: Battle Rank reduced from 64 to 62.

Panther A: Command points were reduced from 15 to 13, and Battle Rank was from 85 to 80.

Panther G: Command points were reduced from 15 to 13, and the Battle Rank was 88 to 85.

Sherman Jumbo 76W: Battle Rankreduced from 87 to 85.

Sherman Calliope: Command points were reduced from 14 to 13, and Battle Rank was from 102 to 95.

Heavy Tanks:

IS-1: Command points were reduced from 15 to 14, and Battle Rank were 105 to 100.

IS-2 Mod. 1943: Command points were reduced from 17 to 16, and the Battle Rank was from 115 to 110.

IS-2 Mod. 1944: Command points reduced from 18 to 17.

IS-3: Command points reduced from 19 to 18.

Konigstiger (Henschel Turret): Command points reduced from 19 to 18.

Konigstiger (Porsche Turret): Command points reduced from 18 to 17.

Super Pershing: Command points were reduced from 19 to 17, and the Battle Rank was 120 to 110.

Tank Destroyers:

Marder 2 and Marder 3: Command points reduced from 7 to 6.

Jagdpanzer IV: Command points were reduced from 8 to 7, and Battle Rank was 65 to 60.

Stug IV Ausf F: Battle Rank reduced from 61 to 52.

Stug III Ausf G: Command points reduced from 8 to 7, Battle Rank from 73 to 60.

Stug IV Ausf G: Battle Rank reduced from 73 to 63.

Nashorn: Command points reduced from 9 to 8.

Jagdpanzer IV 70(V): Battle Rank reduced from 75 to 70.

Jagdpanzer IV 70(V) “Wachter”: Battle Rank reduced from 77 to 72.

Jagdpanther: Battle Rank reduced from 114 to 105.

Jagdtiger: Command points were reduced from 16 to 15, and Battle Rank was 134 to 130.

SU-85: Battle Rank reduced from 68 to 58.

SU-100: Battle Rank reduced from 85 to 82.

M1 (T48): Battle Rank reduced from 40 to 38.

M10 "Wolverine": Battle Rank reduced from 60 to 55.

M36 "Slugger": Battle Rank reduced from 78 to 75.

Self-Propelled Artillery:

Bison: Battle Rank reduced from 58 to 54.

Hummel: Command points were reduced from 9 to 8, and Battle Rank was from 70 to 67.

Sturmtiger: Command points were reduced from 12 to 11, and the Battle Rank was 90 to 85.

SU-152: Command points reduced from 12 to 11.

M8: Command points reduced from 7 to 6.

M7 "Priest": Command points reduced from 8 to 7.

M12 "King Kong": Command points were reduced from 9 to 8, and the Battle Rank was 67.

Towed Artillery:

Field Howitzer Model 1909/30: Reload time reduced by 1 second.

Heavy Howitzer MRS 18: Health increased from 250 to 350 due to its larger size compared to its counterparts.

Anti-Tank Guns:

Pak 38: Battle Rank reduced from 26 to 25.

Pak 40: Battle Rank reduced from 46 to 43.

Pak 43: Battle Rank reduced from 58 to 55.

Anti-Aircraft:

Sd. Kfz. 251/17: Battle Rank reduced from 30 to 28.

61K: Battle Rank reduced from 34 to 30.

ZSU-37: Battle Rank reduced from 34 to 32.

Bofors: Battle Rank reduced from 37 to 32.

Basic Infantry:

Regular Submachine Gunners: Battle Rank reduced from 6 to 5 per soldier.

Veteran Submachine Gunners: Battle Rank reduced from 9 to 8 per soldier.

Realistic Settings

The concussion time of a tank when penetrated by a cumulative projectile (including from grenades and RPGs) has been increased to 5 seconds

Increased chance of turret components breaking

Increased damage of autocannon anti-aircraft guns to aircraft

For artillery, the maximum firing distance has been displayed in the form of a radius similar to the radius of grenade launchers

Increased reload time for mortars by 1 second

Increased spread on moving targets when firing from a mortar

The time spent in light exposure for vehicles has been increased.

Increased the rate of accumulation of general noise emitted from units, reduced the rate of noise reduction

Increasing the required radius for noise reduction (from 15 to 50 meters)

We will see you on the battlefield soon, Commanders!