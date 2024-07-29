New Difficulty Options & PixElated Fest!

Greetings Great Architects!

Here is your High Technocrat again, ready to serve you.

New Difficulty Options in Vertical Kingdom!

Vertical Kingdom is gearing up to offer an even more personalized and challenging experience with the introduction of adjustable difficulty options! In response to feedback from our passionate player community, you can now choose the difficulty level for each journey you embark on in our thrilling city-building game.

Each difficulty level not only influences the amount of resources available but also the balance between the player and the empire. In easy difficulty, the empire provides resources per turn to support your growth and expansion. Conversely, in hard difficulty, the responsibility falls on you to provide resources to the empire, challenging you to manage your assets efficiently.

As part of the strategy behind these difficulty options, we have adjusted the point limits upon completing each city. In easy difficulty, the point limit is reduced, allowing you to reach this milestone earlier and granting you fewer points to invest in upgrades between journeys. Meanwhile, in hard difficulty, the point limit is significantly increased, providing you with the opportunity to earn more points to invest in upgrades and unlocks in future journeys.

With this new feature, Vertical Kingdom continues to evolve to meet the needs and desires of our players. Get ready to explore and build at your own pace!

Vertical Kingdom and PixElated Fest!

I'm super excited to share that out of thousands of applicants, Vertical Kingdom was selected to be included in PixElated Fest! Celebrate pixel-art games starting today until August 5th from retro-style classics to contemporary indie gems.

You can check out the official line-up and get more information about the event here: http://pixelatedfest.com/