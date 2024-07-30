 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knock on the Coffin lid: Prolog update for 30 July 2024

HOTFIX 1.03 IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 15165910 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock! We've released a small patch that fixes known issues and even adds a few new features.

New
  • Added scaling to the Lunge Master talent card
  • Updated the background for the "Last Fly" event
  • Updated the background for the "Puddle" event
  • Added animations for the "Surrender" and "Deadly Touch" intentions
  • Added smoke effect for the "Peace Pipe" event
  • Wide-screen frames now change appearance (color) based on the current biome
Balance Changes
  • Increased the enrage effects of bosses
  • Increased the enrage effect of the enemy Spawn of Deception
  • Changed the effect of the Bitter Tears of the Bride. Now, the item effect triggers once per fight but applies 2 Misses
Fixed
  • The counter card "Unsupported" now removes block instead of armor
  • Fixed the description error for the Tit for Tat talent card
  • Fixed behavior change error for the demon cultist
  • Changed the ending credits for the "Mite’s Bride" event
  • Fixed hand display issue for the Defender Gnome
  • Fixed the possibility of duplicate events or elite enemies appearing in the Free Runs mode
  • Fixed the game freeze issue when trying to end a run started in another version of the game
  • Fixed the karma abuse by reloading the event after selecting an answer under certain circumstances
  • Fixed some animations of Persival
  • Fixed double tooltips on cards during battle
  • Fixed the misaligned glow on cards

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2879561
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2879562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link