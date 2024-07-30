HOTFIX 1.03 IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Knock-knock! We've released a small patch that fixes known issues and even adds a few new features.
New
- Added scaling to the Lunge Master talent card
- Updated the background for the "Last Fly" event
- Updated the background for the "Puddle" event
- Added animations for the "Surrender" and "Deadly Touch" intentions
- Added smoke effect for the "Peace Pipe" event
- Wide-screen frames now change appearance (color) based on the current biome
Balance Changes
- Increased the enrage effects of bosses
- Increased the enrage effect of the enemy Spawn of Deception
- Changed the effect of the Bitter Tears of the Bride. Now, the item effect triggers once per fight but applies 2 Misses
Fixed
- The counter card "Unsupported" now removes block instead of armor
- Fixed the description error for the Tit for Tat talent card
- Fixed behavior change error for the demon cultist
- Changed the ending credits for the "Mite’s Bride" event
- Fixed hand display issue for the Defender Gnome
- Fixed the possibility of duplicate events or elite enemies appearing in the Free Runs mode
- Fixed the game freeze issue when trying to end a run started in another version of the game
- Fixed the karma abuse by reloading the event after selecting an answer under certain circumstances
- Fixed some animations of Persival
- Fixed double tooltips on cards during battle
- Fixed the misaligned glow on cards
