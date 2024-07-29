F1® Manager 24 | Hotfix

Hi Principals, thank you for your patience,
An update will be going live today at 11am UTC which will address the following:
Team Management
- Fixed contract counter offers not being received
- Fixed AI teams developing the same car parts through the season
Stability
- Fixed a crash that could occur when changing and saving liveries in quick succession
- Fixed a crash that could occur when randomising team branding elements
- Fixed a crash caused by specific GPUs
Create A Team
- Fixed salaries for generated drivers being too high
Race Weekend
- Fixed instances of incorrectly applied grid penalties when changing powertrain parts
- Updated Williams steering wheel to represent 2024 model
- Fixed team comms referencing traffic incorrectly during qualifying
User Interface
- Fixed UI lock that could occur when selecting car parts via Rules and Regulations screen
Please note: This is not a full list of everything the development team are working on. If your issue has not been addressed in a previous patch or is not listed here, you can report any bugs or issues here:
https://issues.frontierstore.net/reported-issues/f1-manager-24
Changed files in this update