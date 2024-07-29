F1® Manager 24 | Hotfix

Hi Principals, thank you for your patience,

An update will be going live today at 11am UTC which will address the following:

Team Management

Fixed contract counter offers not being received

Fixed AI teams developing the same car parts through the season

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing and saving liveries in quick succession

Fixed a crash that could occur when randomising team branding elements

Fixed a crash caused by specific GPUs

Create A Team

Fixed salaries for generated drivers being too high

Race Weekend

Fixed instances of incorrectly applied grid penalties when changing powertrain parts

Updated Williams steering wheel to represent 2024 model

Fixed team comms referencing traffic incorrectly during qualifying

User Interface

Fixed UI lock that could occur when selecting car parts via Rules and Regulations screen

Please note: This is not a full list of everything the development team are working on. If your issue has not been addressed in a previous patch or is not listed here, you can report any bugs or issues here:

https://issues.frontierstore.net/reported-issues/f1-manager-24