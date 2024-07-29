 Skip to content

F1® Manager 2024 update for 29 July 2024

F1® Manager 24 | Hotfix

Build 15165398 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 11:06:13 UTC

Hi Principals, thank you for your patience,

An update will be going live today at 11am UTC which will address the following:

Team Management

  • Fixed contract counter offers not being received
  • Fixed AI teams developing the same car parts through the season

Stability

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when changing and saving liveries in quick succession
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when randomising team branding elements
  • Fixed a crash caused by specific GPUs

Create A Team

  • Fixed salaries for generated drivers being too high

Race Weekend

  • Fixed instances of incorrectly applied grid penalties when changing powertrain parts
  • Updated Williams steering wheel to represent 2024 model
  • Fixed team comms referencing traffic incorrectly during qualifying

User Interface

  • Fixed UI lock that could occur when selecting car parts via Rules and Regulations screen

