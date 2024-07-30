New level X Medium Premium Tank — Linx-L2 Hornet
New Event: Mission "Indestructible"
Improved drone functionality: Enhanced stability and flight speed control
Update to base camouflages for all political factions
Interface update
Updated tank images in the tank tree and shop
Bug fixes and stability improvements
Military Tanks - Tank Games update for 30 July 2024
Update 6.1.3
