Military Tanks - Tank Games update for 30 July 2024

Update 6.1.3

Update 6.1.3 — Build 15165286 — Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New level X Medium Premium Tank — Linx-L2 Hornet
New Event: Mission "Indestructible"
Improved drone functionality: Enhanced stability and flight speed control
Update to base camouflages for all political factions
Interface update
Updated tank images in the tank tree and shop
Bug fixes and stability improvements

