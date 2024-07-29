CTS: Tram - Patch v0.2.0

Hello everyone,

We are excited to announce the release of version 0.2.0! This patch comes with a host of new features and improvements that we hope you'll enjoy. Highlights include a map extension with three new stations, one of which can be used as a new terminus!

And we increased the maximum level in career mode to 34! You can now also use the Compendium, found in your player profile. Here you can take a closer look at the collectibles you've found.

This update also fixed a few crashes that were introduced with the previous patch, here is the full list of changes:

**Fixed game crashes caused by changes to the ‘Deadman’ option

Fixed game crashes when using R2.2b under certain conditions

Changed max career mode level to 34

Added Map extension with 3 new stations

Added ‘Quickplay’ to Sandbox Mode

Added new Postcard collectibles

Added switch tutorial

Added Compendium

Added ticket machines to all trams

Added 9 new operation icons**







As always, if you have any suggestions or requests or any sort of feedback whatsoever, please do let us know. Be sure to follow us on our social channels (Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X), visit our official website, and sign up to our mailing list.