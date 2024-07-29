You can now Import your own Models!

Hello conductors,
Get ready to customize your Creative Mode levels even further, by bringing your own 3D models into Station to Station - and then sharing those super custom levels with other conductors.
Our brand-new Model Import feature is out now!
Use the tools we’ve added to bring regular 3D models or voxel models into the game. Standard GLB format files are the ones to use.
Like before, you’ll be able to share your designs with the wider community and download and play other people’s creations as well. But now also with your own props!
Grab your virtual tools and try out the new Model Import feature now! Choo Choo!
- Galaxy Grove
Full patch notes
New features
- You can now add your own 3D models to Station to Station! So you can now make your own props and put them in a Creative Mode level. When you upload a level that features custom 3D models, those models are automatically uploaded as part of the level so others can enjoy them as well.
- A button was added so Creative Mode levels can be deleted
- Added cherry blossom trees to the decorations side menu in Creative Mode
- Added music to the Creative Mode editor
- Added localisation for Creative Mode
General improvements
- Increased legibility on Steam Deck
- Changed the names of the curve settings of custom games in English to make them clearer
- Some translation changes:
- Changed Budgetaufgabe to Budget-Aufgabe in German
- Changed Persönliche Bestzeit to Persönlicher Rekord in German
- Corrected the name of "Various produces" to "Various items" for the City in Creative Mode
- If you make a custom thumbnail in CurseForge, it will no longer reset when updating your level
- Added new contributors to the credits and corrected some capitalization mistakes
Bug fixes
- Corrected the curve settings menu for custom games in Italian
- Fixed that sometimes restarting from a checkpoint would invalidate a connection of an existing station
- Fixed that some houses and cities in Creative Mode would sometimes turn invisible or just get deleted outright
- Fixed that there would be an FPS drop when using some brushes in Creative Mode
- Fixed in Creative Mode under decorations: the second slider would control density, but the tooltip would say “strength falloff”
- Fixed that the sail of the boat model was clipping in Creative Mode
