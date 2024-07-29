You can now Import your own Models!

Hello conductors,

Get ready to customize your Creative Mode levels even further, by bringing your own 3D models into Station to Station - and then sharing those super custom levels with other conductors.

Our brand-new Model Import feature is out now!

Use the tools we’ve added to bring regular 3D models or voxel models into the game. Standard GLB format files are the ones to use.

Like before, you’ll be able to share your designs with the wider community and download and play other people’s creations as well. But now also with your own props!

Grab your virtual tools and try out the new Model Import feature now! Choo Choo!

Galaxy Grove

Join our Discord server: [discord.gg/Cw7UV5ECjw](discord.gg/Cw7UV5ECjw)

Follow us on Twitter: @galaxygrovegame

Follow our Instagram: @galaxygrovegame

Full patch notes

New features

You can now add your own 3D models to Station to Station! So you can now make your own props and put them in a Creative Mode level. When you upload a level that features custom 3D models, those models are automatically uploaded as part of the level so others can enjoy them as well.

A button was added so Creative Mode levels can be deleted

Added cherry blossom trees to the decorations side menu in Creative Mode

Added music to the Creative Mode editor

Added localisation for Creative Mode

General improvements

Increased legibility on Steam Deck

Changed the names of the curve settings of custom games in English to make them clearer

Some translation changes:

Changed Budgetaufgabe to Budget-Aufgabe in German

Changed Persönliche Bestzeit to Persönlicher Rekord in German

Corrected the name of "Various produces" to "Various items" for the City in Creative Mode

If you make a custom thumbnail in CurseForge, it will no longer reset when updating your level

Added new contributors to the credits and corrected some capitalization mistakes

Bug fixes