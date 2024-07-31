 Skip to content

Froguelike update for 31 July 2024

Update notes for 0.1.30

Build 15163359 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 13:09:22 UTC

Hi hello all froggos, it is Wednesday!

This week we are making updates to the story line starting with the chapter "The riddle", it got new descriptions as well as some balancing when it comes to the bugs spawn rates and types.

We have also made a change to all the descriptions that make the name of the frog you choose to play as appear in the description of the chapter, neat!

Changes:

  • The descriptions of all the chapters in the story line starting with "The riddle" has been rewritten and the waves and types of bugs have been balanced and improved
  • All chapter descriptions now include the name of the selected frog where appropriate
  • Renamed "I made a mistake" to "Is that..the treasure?"

As always, it is a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.
On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

Hope you are having a froggy day!
Johanna & Rémi

