[SHUFFLE TACTICS] ALPHA PLAYTEST PATCH 0.10.7

Greetings Legends of Asteria!

It's been a few days since the start of our Alpha Playtest. Thank you to everyone who participated so far! Here is a first patch that should address a lot of issues players reported so far. We're still hard at work for additional fixes, thank you for your patience!

NEW

Added ultrawide support (21:9), thank you for all players who reported this feature was needed. Please let us know if you encounter any display issues!

Cards now only need to be hovered to show the tooltip (before, you would need to click on them, meaning that you could not see tooltips in shops as clicking = buying)

Improved readability by adjusting outlines and glows. Please let us know if this change helps!

Lowered fog in Tiny River & Corner maps, at Dawn daytime

BUGFIX

Fixed a bug where the hunter would not enter hit or death animation after suffering a hit

Fixed Outburst card that would not spawn fire in the entire area

Fixed Blunt Arrow & Glimmer Infused Arrow tooltips (translation)

Fixed infinite loading when loading Corners, TinyRiver and River maps in boss mode

Fixed Paladog, Glimmer Priest and Corrupted Archer: they are now no longer able to call reinforcements while charging an attack

Beast Claw description has been updated to better reflect the effect in game

Known Weakness relic now only affects attack cards (as depicted in the description)

Mechanized Sole now properly award the moving entity the kill (allowing trigger of effects like Beast Claw)

Tribal Tomb sprite slightly repositioned to better sit on tiles

Fixed a glitch where you could not see your sidekicks cards in the campfire

Fixed health bar being stuck white on Corrupted Totem, Glimmer Totem, Corrupted Shard & Survivor/Corrupted Watchtowers

Please give us your feedback!

To make your feedback as impactful as possible, please let us know what you think about:

Progression: Do upgrades feel impactful?

Difficulty: Is the challenge level enjoyable? Well paced?

Side-kicks & build variety: Do you feel like experimenting with new side-kicks, relics, and cards? Which ones do you like? Hate?

UI & UX: Does the interface feel intuitive to use? Is it easy to understand and read?

SFX & music: Do they match the game? Do they add weight to the attacks? Do you get tired of them after playing for a long time?

Please leave your feedback on our [url=https://discord.com/invite/vjDMQyGfzJ]official discord

[/url] or right here on the Steam Forums!

Of course, if you have suggestions we would be delighted to hear them!

Thank you all for your support!

-The Shuffle Tactics Team

