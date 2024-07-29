 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shuffle Tactics Playtest update for 29 July 2024

[SHUFFLE TACTICS] ALPHA PLAYTEST PATCH 0.10.7

Share · View all patches · Build 15162166 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Legends of Asteria!

It's been a few days since the start of our Alpha Playtest. Thank you to everyone who participated so far! Here is a first patch that should address a lot of issues players reported so far. We're still hard at work for additional fixes, thank you for your patience!

NEW

  • Added ultrawide support (21:9), thank you for all players who reported this feature was needed. Please let us know if you encounter any display issues!
  • Cards now only need to be hovered to show the tooltip (before, you would need to click on them, meaning that you could not see tooltips in shops as clicking = buying)
  • Improved readability by adjusting outlines and glows. Please let us know if this change helps!
  • Lowered fog in Tiny River & Corner maps, at Dawn daytime

BUGFIX

  • Fixed a bug where the hunter would not enter hit or death animation after suffering a hit
  • Fixed Outburst card that would not spawn fire in the entire area
  • Fixed Blunt Arrow & Glimmer Infused Arrow tooltips (translation)
  • Fixed infinite loading when loading Corners, TinyRiver and River maps in boss mode
  • Fixed Paladog, Glimmer Priest and Corrupted Archer: they are now no longer able to call reinforcements while charging an attack
  • Beast Claw description has been updated to better reflect the effect in game
  • Known Weakness relic now only affects attack cards (as depicted in the description)
  • Mechanized Sole now properly award the moving entity the kill (allowing trigger of effects like Beast Claw)
  • Tribal Tomb sprite slightly repositioned to better sit on tiles
  • Fixed a glitch where you could not see your sidekicks cards in the campfire
  • Fixed health bar being stuck white on Corrupted Totem, Glimmer Totem, Corrupted Shard & Survivor/Corrupted Watchtowers

Please give us your feedback!

To make your feedback as impactful as possible, please let us know what you think about:

  • Progression: Do upgrades feel impactful?
  • Difficulty: Is the challenge level enjoyable? Well paced?
  • Side-kicks & build variety: Do you feel like experimenting with new side-kicks, relics, and cards? Which ones do you like? Hate?
  • UI & UX: Does the interface feel intuitive to use? Is it easy to understand and read?
  • SFX & music: Do they match the game? Do they add weight to the attacks? Do you get tired of them after playing for a long time?

Please leave your feedback on our [url=https://discord.com/invite/vjDMQyGfzJ]official discord
[/url] or right here on the Steam Forums!

Of course, if you have suggestions we would be delighted to hear them!

Thank you all for your support!
-The Shuffle Tactics Team

Keep up with all the latest updates and get exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of Shuffle Tactics by following us on social media:

https://twitter.com/ClubSandwichInc

https://www.tiktok.com/@clubsandwichinc

https://discord.gg/vjDMQyGfzJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 2458381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link