[SHUFFLE TACTICS] ALPHA PLAYTEST PATCH 0.10.7

It's been a few days since the start of our Alpha Playtest. Thank you to everyone who participated so far! Here is a first patch that should address a lot of issues players reported so far. We're still hard at work for additional fixes, thank you for your patience!
NEW
- Added ultrawide support (21:9), thank you for all players who reported this feature was needed. Please let us know if you encounter any display issues!
- Cards now only need to be hovered to show the tooltip (before, you would need to click on them, meaning that you could not see tooltips in shops as clicking = buying)
- Improved readability by adjusting outlines and glows. Please let us know if this change helps!
- Lowered fog in Tiny River & Corner maps, at Dawn daytime
BUGFIX
- Fixed a bug where the hunter would not enter hit or death animation after suffering a hit
- Fixed Outburst card that would not spawn fire in the entire area
- Fixed Blunt Arrow & Glimmer Infused Arrow tooltips (translation)
- Fixed infinite loading when loading Corners, TinyRiver and River maps in boss mode
- Fixed Paladog, Glimmer Priest and Corrupted Archer: they are now no longer able to call reinforcements while charging an attack
- Beast Claw description has been updated to better reflect the effect in game
- Known Weakness relic now only affects attack cards (as depicted in the description)
- Mechanized Sole now properly award the moving entity the kill (allowing trigger of effects like Beast Claw)
- Tribal Tomb sprite slightly repositioned to better sit on tiles
- Fixed a glitch where you could not see your sidekicks cards in the campfire
- Fixed health bar being stuck white on Corrupted Totem, Glimmer Totem, Corrupted Shard & Survivor/Corrupted Watchtowers
Please give us your feedback!
To make your feedback as impactful as possible, please let us know what you think about:
- Progression: Do upgrades feel impactful?
- Difficulty: Is the challenge level enjoyable? Well paced?
- Side-kicks & build variety: Do you feel like experimenting with new side-kicks, relics, and cards? Which ones do you like? Hate?
- UI & UX: Does the interface feel intuitive to use? Is it easy to understand and read?
- SFX & music: Do they match the game? Do they add weight to the attacks? Do you get tired of them after playing for a long time?
Please leave your feedback on our [url=https://discord.com/invite/vjDMQyGfzJ]official discord
[/url] or right here on the Steam Forums!
Of course, if you have suggestions we would be delighted to hear them!
Thank you all for your support!
-The Shuffle Tactics Team
