Greetings Dice Slingers!

This is just a small update to fix a few issues and interactions, notably Localization had a few bugs resulting in missing strings and a spell upgrade that did not work as intended.

Added missing translations.

Small updates/hotfixes can no longer break existing save files.

Fixed Multi Jet upgrade requiring dice it does not allow.

Fixed “Disenchant for Money” decreasing gold by 1 when owning Giant’s Pouch artifact.

Fixed Black Market “gain 2 random potions” tooltips.

Fixed “Infectious Ones” mutator getting ignored when having “M’olly” artifact.

Fixed upgrade UI is obstructing the socket change

Fixed Wounded tooltip now being shown in some cases.

May your dice roll true 🧙

Tim & Thorbjørn