Greetings Dice Slingers!
This is just a small update to fix a few issues and interactions, notably Localization had a few bugs resulting in missing strings and a spell upgrade that did not work as intended.
- Added missing translations.
- Small updates/hotfixes can no longer break existing save files.
- Fixed Multi Jet upgrade requiring dice it does not allow.
- Fixed “Disenchant for Money” decreasing gold by 1 when owning Giant’s Pouch artifact.
- Fixed Black Market “gain 2 random potions” tooltips.
- Fixed “Infectious Ones” mutator getting ignored when having “M’olly” artifact.
- Fixed upgrade UI is obstructing the socket change
- Fixed Wounded tooltip now being shown in some cases.
May your dice roll true 🧙
Tim & Thorbjørn
Changed files in this update