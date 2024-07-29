 Skip to content

SpellRogue update for 29 July 2024

Hotfix #3

Hotfix #3 · Build 15161499 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:33:08 UTC

Greetings Dice Slingers!

This is just a small update to fix a few issues and interactions, notably Localization had a few bugs resulting in missing strings and a spell upgrade that did not work as intended.

  • Added missing translations.
  • Small updates/hotfixes can no longer break existing save files.
  • Fixed Multi Jet upgrade requiring dice it does not allow.
  • Fixed “Disenchant for Money” decreasing gold by 1 when owning Giant’s Pouch artifact.
  • Fixed Black Market “gain 2 random potions” tooltips.
  • Fixed “Infectious Ones” mutator getting ignored when having “M’olly” artifact.
  • Fixed upgrade UI is obstructing the socket change
  • Fixed Wounded tooltip now being shown in some cases.

May your dice roll true 🧙
Tim & Thorbjørn

