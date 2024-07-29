RELEASE NOTE

• Respawn loadouts 2.0 🔫

◦ Loadouts are now more systematic and you can see in their description what you get

◦ T2 weapons came back, but with extra premium cost

• Cooking 2.0 first pass 🐔

◦ You will be soon able to open the Coltrane restaurant of your dreams!

◦ Three tiers of cooking stations with corresponding yummy recipes

◦ More food effect coming soon







• Selling crafting products 💰

◦ You can now make credits by being a artisan and selling the results of your work

◦ This is more profitable than just selling resources

• Weapon durability 2.0 🛠️

◦ All weapons now have the right durability, some of them have critical changes

◦ Expect T1 modded weapon to break very fast

• Primitive weapons 🪝

◦ Changed harpoon and slingshot ammo to primitive

◦ Harpoon is now default blueprint

◦ Buffed slingshot

◦ Femur damage fixed

• T2 Knife nerf 🔪

◦ T2 speed boost is nerfed

◦ We are working on making knives a special tool to stop the "swing spam"

• Other changes

◦ Pipes are temporally removed from game till (if) we find for them the right fun factor in combat ecosystem

◦ Randomized research is now more expensive and takes far longer

◦ Pistol ammo now uses petrochemicals

◦ Hacked keycard cheaper

◦ Base upkeep cheaper

◦ Repair cost for all items balanced and consistent with its crafting cost