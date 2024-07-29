RELEASE NOTE

• Respawn loadouts 2.0 🔫
◦ Loadouts are now more systematic and you can see in their description what you get
◦ T2 weapons came back, but with extra premium cost
• Cooking 2.0 first pass 🐔
◦ You will be soon able to open the Coltrane restaurant of your dreams!
◦ Three tiers of cooking stations with corresponding yummy recipes
◦ More food effect coming soon
• Selling crafting products 💰
◦ You can now make credits by being a artisan and selling the results of your work
◦ This is more profitable than just selling resources
• Weapon durability 2.0 🛠️
◦ All weapons now have the right durability, some of them have critical changes
◦ Expect T1 modded weapon to break very fast
• Primitive weapons 🪝
◦ Changed harpoon and slingshot ammo to primitive
◦ Harpoon is now default blueprint
◦ Buffed slingshot
◦ Femur damage fixed
• T2 Knife nerf 🔪
◦ T2 speed boost is nerfed
◦ We are working on making knives a special tool to stop the "swing spam"
• Other changes
◦ Pipes are temporally removed from game till (if) we find for them the right fun factor in combat ecosystem
◦ Randomized research is now more expensive and takes far longer
◦ Pistol ammo now uses petrochemicals
◦ Hacked keycard cheaper
◦ Base upkeep cheaper
◦ Repair cost for all items balanced and consistent with its crafting cost
