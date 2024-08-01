Shale: Version 0.21

Early Access is now live for Shale!

With this initial 0.21 release I've added another boss at level 20. I've also added new fire modes for the receiver weapon part. Now there are semi-auto and burst fire modes via trading, looting or crafting and full-auto mode via the upgrade vendor. Enjoy!

Just want to say thanks to all of you that played Shale until now and have given me some great feedback on your experience with it. I've put together the high level basic road-map for Shale and the biggest content updates I am planning for it. Of course this doesn't include patches, minor updates, improvements, changes and hot-fixes but I hope it gives a good idea as to where I'd like Shale to be at for 1.0 release.

I'll make this road-map available in-game and in discord as well for anyone that misses it. Also if you have any questions about the road-map or Shale, feel free to post it here or on the Discord. I'm happy to discuss anything about the game. ːsteamthumbsupː

Thank you! ːsteamhappyː