Pacific Drive update for 29 July 2024

Pacific Drive Version 1.6.4 Hotfix Patch Notes 07/29/2024

Pacific Drive Version 1.6.4 Hotfix Patch Notes 07/29/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Todays update features hotfixes for a litany of issues and is available now on PC and PlayStation 5

Version 1.6.4 - Highlights

  • The LIM Shield blueprint issue that causes a softlock in the "Stablizing the Zone" mission has been fixed. Previous saves will also have the fix applied, and players will receive a new blueprint via Oppy's Pneumatube.
  • A player condition issue that caused temporary invulnerability in the late game (keeping health at 36% permanently) has been patched.
  • Waypoints and subtitles no longer appear in photo mode.

Bugs and UX Fixes

  • Bug that prevented players from getting credit for learning the LIM Shield blueprint has been fixed.
  • Players that already attempted to learn the blueprint but did not receive credit will now have a new LIM Shield Blueprint available at the Pneumotube.
  • Picking up blueprints from the Pneumotube is now smoother.
  • Blueprint duplication from inventory and pneumotuube has been patched, no longer occurs
  • Issue that prevented player’s health from dropping below 36% without using the Lazarus Device have been fixed
  • The Trunk in a Trunk upgrade can no longer be purchased a second time from the Fabrication Station
  • Fixed issue where players using controllers could not move the camera in photomode if look controls were set to inverted.
  • Headlights painted black now appear with proper coloring when held in the player’s hands.
  • Log skewered cars can now be scanned.
  • Subtitles no longer appear in photo mode.
  • Waypoints no longer appear in photo mode.
  • Various fixes applied to fix crashes and stability.

Known Issues

  • AMD Driver 24.7.1 issues cause the game to crash on launch, performance issues
  • Temporary solution: Roll back drivers via AMD Adrenalin
  • In rare instances the Matter Deconstructor does not provide an appropriate amount of resources upon shredding an item
  • Rare instance of game settings being reset between game launch, or not applying properly
  • Hotbar scroll sometimes becomes stuck when using a controller
  • Temp solution: repeat input in the L/R direction on directional pad

