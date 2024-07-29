Pacific Drive Version 1.6.4 Hotfix Patch Notes 07/29/2024

Todays update features hotfixes for a litany of issues and is available now on PC and PlayStation 5
Version 1.6.4 - Highlights
- The LIM Shield blueprint issue that causes a softlock in the "Stablizing the Zone" mission has been fixed. Previous saves will also have the fix applied, and players will receive a new blueprint via Oppy's Pneumatube.
- A player condition issue that caused temporary invulnerability in the late game (keeping health at 36% permanently) has been patched.
- Waypoints and subtitles no longer appear in photo mode.
Bugs and UX Fixes
- Bug that prevented players from getting credit for learning the LIM Shield blueprint has been fixed.
- Players that already attempted to learn the blueprint but did not receive credit will now have a new LIM Shield Blueprint available at the Pneumotube.
- Picking up blueprints from the Pneumotube is now smoother.
- Blueprint duplication from inventory and pneumotuube has been patched, no longer occurs
- Issue that prevented player’s health from dropping below 36% without using the Lazarus Device have been fixed
- The Trunk in a Trunk upgrade can no longer be purchased a second time from the Fabrication Station
- Fixed issue where players using controllers could not move the camera in photomode if look controls were set to inverted.
- Headlights painted black now appear with proper coloring when held in the player’s hands.
- Log skewered cars can now be scanned.
- Subtitles no longer appear in photo mode.
- Waypoints no longer appear in photo mode.
- Various fixes applied to fix crashes and stability.
Known Issues
- AMD Driver 24.7.1 issues cause the game to crash on launch, performance issues
- Temporary solution: Roll back drivers via AMD Adrenalin
- In rare instances the Matter Deconstructor does not provide an appropriate amount of resources upon shredding an item
- Rare instance of game settings being reset between game launch, or not applying properly
- Hotbar scroll sometimes becomes stuck when using a controller
- Temp solution: repeat input in the L/R direction on directional pad
Changed files in this update