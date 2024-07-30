 Skip to content

Le Mans Ultimate update for 30 July 2024

Update #1, Patch #1, Hotfix #2 - 30th July 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15156796 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build ID: 15184561

General

  • Updated circuit detail LODs at Imola
  • Fixed various errors around CDA setups not applying for LMP2 and GTE cars
  • Fixed wet weather not applying at Imola, Bahrain and Le Mans.
  • Fixed Le Mans track map showing inside car cockpits when driving at Imola
  • Corrected WEC logo on Peugeot 9X8 2024
  • Fixed various issues with LODs on Peugeot 9X8 2024
  • Updated race starts to only DQ drivers when they are more than one row out of place
  • Various minor fixes for Track Limits
  • Fixed various issues around selecting replays.
  • Fixed an incorrect capitalisation in the DLC descriptions

