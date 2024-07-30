Update #1, Patch #1, Hotfix #2 - 30th July 2024

Build ID: 15184561
General
- Updated circuit detail LODs at Imola
- Fixed various errors around CDA setups not applying for LMP2 and GTE cars
- Fixed wet weather not applying at Imola, Bahrain and Le Mans.
- Fixed Le Mans track map showing inside car cockpits when driving at Imola
- Corrected WEC logo on Peugeot 9X8 2024
- Fixed various issues with LODs on Peugeot 9X8 2024
- Updated race starts to only DQ drivers when they are more than one row out of place
- Various minor fixes for Track Limits
- Fixed various issues around selecting replays.
- Fixed an incorrect capitalisation in the DLC descriptions
