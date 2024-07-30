Patch 14.3.2 – Bug Fixes, Multiplayer Improvements, Fixed Modding, and more

_
Fellow Officers,
_
the latest update has just been released and it includes a plethora of improvements, bug fixes, and quality-of-life additions. This time, we focused on resolving several CP Loss issues, improved multiplayer stability & fluidity in several areas, enhanced NPC behavior, fixed a bunch of problems with patrol cars, and more.
In addition, the Highway Patrol Car Skin that was previously exclusive to the IPV can now be used for all other patrol cars as well (as long as you own the Highway Patrol Expansion). In addition, we made sure that accepting and declining callouts is not allocated to the same button as the car blinkers on controllers any longer.
Last but not least, we resolved an issue with patrol car mods that caused the N Layer to blend through the liveries, causing them to appear broken. Sorry that it took us so long! That said, we also updated the modkit with the EPV & IPV plus the official guide. Please note that uniform mods are all required to be adjusted due to the changed models – we are currently working on further details, so stay tuned for that and we apologize for any inconvenience.
Stay tuned for even more improvements and additions coming to Police Simulator very soon – you should keep your eyes peeled for next week! Just a hint :)
Have a look at the full patch notes for more insights:
Changelog - Update 14.3.2
Skins
- The Highway Patrol Car Skin is now available for all patrol cars for owners of the Highway Patrol Expansion
- Fixed badge of female highway uniform clipping through the character model
Gameplay
- Fixed Traffic Stops completely blocking traffic
- Fixed CP Loss for arresting someone for illegal weapon possession after finding the weapon inside the truck
- Fixed CP Loss for performing a successful PIT-maneuver
- Fixed CP Loss for arresting someone for a stolen ID if that person does not carry a valid driving license (thanks, Twekyboi)
- Fixed no CP Loss for driving over spike strips
- Fixed incorrect criminal energy level in Wanted NPV Callouts
- Fixed not being able to finish crime scene callouts on the Highway
- Fixed ID details being wrong for Broken Down Vehicles
NPC & NPV
- Fixed NPVs stopping abruptly when switching lanes and yielding for the player
- Fixed stopped wanted drivers staying in blipped state even though they fled
- Fixed backup patrol officers getting stuck or running above the ground at some areas on the Highway
- Fixed backup patrol officers getting stuck on intersections
- Fixed NPCs floating in construction areas on the Highway
Multiplayer
- Fixed securing poles disappear after the client disconnects from the session
- Fixed client not being able to see the minimap
- Fixed client's entity history not updating correctly for Broken Down Vehicles
- Fixed clients not being able to find items when searching vehicles (thanks, Nintenmike.3dsx)
- Fixed wrong handcuffing animation being played for the client when an NPC is being arrested during a felony stop
- Fixed client desyncs completely in the highway when the host is still inside the city
- Various other multiplayer improvements
Patrol Cars
- Fixed patrol vehicle models changing to Cruiser after reverting trunk slots to default inside the garage
- Fixed texture spikes on the UTV when it gets damaged
- Fixed headlights turning off for the Panther Z when the indicators get activated
- Fixed some graphical issues with the GPV
- Fixed multiple issues with the lights of the GPV
- Fixed some graphical issue with the SPV
- Fixed broken sounds for the UTV
Graphics & Game World
- Fixed manhole textures being blacked out
- Fixed a tree root clipping through the ceiling of a subway station in Beaufort Landing
- Fixed floating window bars at a side wall in North Point
- Fixed some gaps in the floor in Brianna
- Fixed missing paths in Wilcox Park
- Fixed flickering floor in Melting Pot
- Fixed grass clipping through concrete in Melting Pot
- Fixed weird spots on basketball court walls in Conway
- Fixed Benni's Burgers being too dark at night
- Removed sign from the driveway in Historic Downtown
- Removed sign before the rest place in Highway North
- Fixed mesh errors on buildings and nearby assets at Weigh Stations
- Fixed a missing divider line in the center of the road in Highway West
- Fixed a visible hole on the bottom side of Traffic Cones
- Fixed flags not actually having a back side
- Fixed license plates clipping through the back door of a backup vehicle when being opened
- Fixed some spooky floating heads
UI
- Fixed minimap navigation being barely visible when driving on the Highway
- Added icons for trucks in the interaction wheel of truck drivers
- Fixed drivers of a truck are being shown as the registered owner instead of the respective company
- Fixed text being able to overflow in the character customization box
- Fixed error messages being shown on the Loading Screen
- Ensured that all placeable items from the trunk now share the same colours for all states
- Truck ELD now floats in when requested and doesn't suddenly pop up
Sound
- Fixed sound of CPR mini games being hearable in any distance
Controls
- Fixed accepting and declining callouts having the same button allocation as the car blinker on controllers
- Fixed rotation of the first person camera inside a patrol vehicle
- Fixed brakes being too soft when using a controller
Modding
- Fixed N Layer blending through liveries for custom mods
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when exiting to the main menu while sitting inside a car with the hat on
- Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing wanted NPV callout
Your Police Simulator Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2350410/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers_Highway_Patrol_Expansion/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010/Police_Simulator_Patrol_Officers/
Changed files in this update