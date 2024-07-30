Patch 14.3.2 – Bug Fixes, Multiplayer Improvements, Fixed Modding, and more

_

Fellow Officers,

_

the latest update has just been released and it includes a plethora of improvements, bug fixes, and quality-of-life additions. This time, we focused on resolving several CP Loss issues, improved multiplayer stability & fluidity in several areas, enhanced NPC behavior, fixed a bunch of problems with patrol cars, and more.

In addition, the Highway Patrol Car Skin that was previously exclusive to the IPV can now be used for all other patrol cars as well (as long as you own the Highway Patrol Expansion). In addition, we made sure that accepting and declining callouts is not allocated to the same button as the car blinkers on controllers any longer.

Last but not least, we resolved an issue with patrol car mods that caused the N Layer to blend through the liveries, causing them to appear broken. Sorry that it took us so long! That said, we also updated the modkit with the EPV & IPV plus the official guide. Please note that uniform mods are all required to be adjusted due to the changed models – we are currently working on further details, so stay tuned for that and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stay tuned for even more improvements and additions coming to Police Simulator very soon – you should keep your eyes peeled for next week! Just a hint :)

Have a look at the full patch notes for more insights:

Skins

The Highway Patrol Car Skin is now available for all patrol cars for owners of the Highway Patrol Expansion

Fixed badge of female highway uniform clipping through the character model

Gameplay

Fixed Traffic Stops completely blocking traffic

Fixed CP Loss for arresting someone for illegal weapon possession after finding the weapon inside the truck

Fixed CP Loss for performing a successful PIT-maneuver

Fixed CP Loss for arresting someone for a stolen ID if that person does not carry a valid driving license (thanks, Twekyboi)

Fixed no CP Loss for driving over spike strips

Fixed incorrect criminal energy level in Wanted NPV Callouts

Fixed not being able to finish crime scene callouts on the Highway

Fixed ID details being wrong for Broken Down Vehicles

NPC & NPV

Fixed NPVs stopping abruptly when switching lanes and yielding for the player

Fixed stopped wanted drivers staying in blipped state even though they fled

Fixed backup patrol officers getting stuck or running above the ground at some areas on the Highway

Fixed backup patrol officers getting stuck on intersections

Fixed NPCs floating in construction areas on the Highway

Multiplayer

Fixed securing poles disappear after the client disconnects from the session

Fixed client not being able to see the minimap

Fixed client's entity history not updating correctly for Broken Down Vehicles

Fixed clients not being able to find items when searching vehicles (thanks, Nintenmike.3dsx)

Fixed wrong handcuffing animation being played for the client when an NPC is being arrested during a felony stop

Fixed client desyncs completely in the highway when the host is still inside the city

Various other multiplayer improvements

Patrol Cars

Fixed patrol vehicle models changing to Cruiser after reverting trunk slots to default inside the garage

Fixed texture spikes on the UTV when it gets damaged

Fixed headlights turning off for the Panther Z when the indicators get activated

Fixed some graphical issues with the GPV

Fixed multiple issues with the lights of the GPV

Fixed some graphical issue with the SPV

Fixed broken sounds for the UTV

Graphics & Game World

Fixed manhole textures being blacked out

Fixed a tree root clipping through the ceiling of a subway station in Beaufort Landing

Fixed floating window bars at a side wall in North Point

Fixed some gaps in the floor in Brianna

Fixed missing paths in Wilcox Park

Fixed flickering floor in Melting Pot

Fixed grass clipping through concrete in Melting Pot

Fixed weird spots on basketball court walls in Conway

Fixed Benni's Burgers being too dark at night

Removed sign from the driveway in Historic Downtown

Removed sign before the rest place in Highway North

Fixed mesh errors on buildings and nearby assets at Weigh Stations

Fixed a missing divider line in the center of the road in Highway West

Fixed a visible hole on the bottom side of Traffic Cones

Fixed flags not actually having a back side

Fixed license plates clipping through the back door of a backup vehicle when being opened

Fixed some spooky floating heads

UI

Fixed minimap navigation being barely visible when driving on the Highway

Added icons for trucks in the interaction wheel of truck drivers

Fixed drivers of a truck are being shown as the registered owner instead of the respective company

Fixed text being able to overflow in the character customization box

Fixed error messages being shown on the Loading Screen

Ensured that all placeable items from the trunk now share the same colours for all states

Truck ELD now floats in when requested and doesn't suddenly pop up

Sound

Fixed sound of CPR mini games being hearable in any distance

Controls

Fixed accepting and declining callouts having the same button allocation as the car blinker on controllers

Fixed rotation of the first person camera inside a patrol vehicle

Fixed brakes being too soft when using a controller

Modding

Fixed N Layer blending through liveries for custom mods

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when exiting to the main menu while sitting inside a car with the hat on

Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing wanted NPV callout

Your Police Simulator Team

