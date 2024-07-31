INFEST is releasing NOW!

Greetings, players!

We are thrilled to announce that INFEST is now available on Steam Early Access!

Infest is a roguelike deckbuilder where every pixel on the battlefield can burn, freeze, corrode, shock, and melt. Carefully craft your deck and deploy cards to alter the environment, buff your stats, and unleash stunning pixel-by-pixel damage upon your enemies!

Key Features:

Innovative Damage Mechanics: Utilize pixel-by-pixel damage mechanics for precise and strategic gameplay.

Elemental Interactions: Harness the power of Fire, Oil, Ice, Poison Gas, Water, and Growing Plants to outsmart your enemies.

Deck Customization: Build and upgrade your deck with unique cards, tailored to your preferred playstyle.

Procedurally Generated Levels: Navigate through an ever-changing alien world with procedurally generated levels ensuring no two runs are the same.

Non-combat Rooms: Encounter various locations including shops, hospitals, and bonus challenge rooms, adding depth and variety to your journey.

Achievements and Steam Cloud Support: Track your progress and carry your game data across multiple devices.

Why Early Access?

We believe in the power of community feedback. Early Access allows us to refine and expand INFEST with your invaluable input. Your feedback will help shape the final version of the game, ensuring it is as engaging and polished as possible.

Join Our Community

We invite you to join our growing community of players. Share your experiences, suggest improvements, and help us make INFEST the best it can be. Follow our Community Hub or chat with us directly on Discord.

Thank you for your support and enthusiasm. We can't wait to see how you tackle the challenges of INFEST!

See you in the alien universe,

The INFEST Development Team