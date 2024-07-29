M.O.O.D.S. IS RELEASED!

Thank you for supporting M.O.O.D.S.!

This game is a product of 4 years of dedicated work. Gamedev is our passion, and we aim for it to be our main occupation. But it would not be possible without your support! If you like the game, please leave a review — it will help to boost Steam algorithms to show M.O.O.D.S. to more people. And if you have suggestions or encountered a bug — tell us in the Discussions on Steam or via Discord. We know there might be some bugs now, but we will polish the game and update the content according to your feedback for the following year. And, depending on M.O.O.D.S.'s popularity, we could also release more extensions and DLCs after the full release.

For the Early Access you will get

5 chars with unique Emotional Abilities & 14 upgrades for each Ability

3 Regions with unique enemies and environmental specialties - Pride, Anger, and Sorrow

40 unique enemies, 10 bosses, and challenges for them all

12 futuristic weapons, 55 Addin modifications

5 Armor pieces with one random of 20 perks

Main and NPC quests

Base-Building and Meta-progression

Up to 4 players local Co-op & Remote Play Together

Within the next 3 months you will get

!! Most of it will be based on your suggestions !!

1 New playable character

3 New weapons

2 New Addins

Achievements

More Languages

Show Off Your Score Event

Share your screenshots of your highest score here on Steam or on Twitter (adding @MOODS_Game) to win a $10 Steam wallet code. Ends on August 9th.

Bundles with wonderful games

Artifact Seeker - get their time-limited bundle this week with DLC first at -72% off. This way together in MOODS bundle you will get 2 games at $11.70, instead of just getting MOODS at $9.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43389/Mootifact/



Meta-Ghost - very similar hack-n-slash multiplayer roguelike. If you liked MOODS, you totally would want this game. No rush on the timing - you maybe should wait for the next sale.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43216/MetaGhost_x_MOODS/

Memorrha - a bundle with our previous game. If you want to support us, this is the best way. If not, in a 10+ hrs there will be a bundle with an even greater game.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43046/

Towerful Defense - have you played Heretic's Fork? This one is a very cozy one.





-StickyStoneStudio