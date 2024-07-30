Power Up Railway Empire 2 with High Voltage

Welcome to the age of electrification! Today we usher in the future of the railway and a surge of new content with Railway Empire 2 – High Voltage, available now on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4|5. A 10% launch discount is available for the first seven days on Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation for PlayStation Plus Members.

Embrace the power of electricity in Railway Empire 2 – High Voltage with the addition of 10 new and historically accurate electrical locomotives including the famed Ce 6/8 III Krokodil and PRR GG1 Blackjack. Utilize the electric railway to trek through the middle of Europe at previously unmatched speeds in the new regional Switzerland map. Transport 10 new Swiss products including seminal favorites such as the Swiss Pocket Knives and delightful indulgences including Cheese Fondue through the breathtaking landscape of the Swiss countryside.

Railway Empire 2 – High Voltage also introduces two new fully-narrated and detailed scenarios High Voltage and Power to the People, further immersing players in the historical period, as electric locomotives begin to overrun their steam predecessors at the dawn of the 20th century. Capitalize on the innovation and advent of the electric railway to maximize efficiency and power through opponents to become the most prominent and successful railway magnate!

If you want to learn more about High Voltage, tune in to our DLC Introduction for a deeper dive into the new features and content of this DLC!



Features:

Furthermore, we have released a small update which adds the "Feature Selection Menu" to the "Main Menu. In addition, there is now a 7-day balance in the top HUD, new environmental reflections and we have changed the size of the foliage near towns.

The Update also comes with several bug fixes, where the generated tasks in custom games no longer ask for an unreasonable number of trains, small signals no longer clip through bridges, trains now reliably stop at warehouses and the level of a business can now be changed correctly on controller.