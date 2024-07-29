Game release!



Survivors, the day has come when you can finally enter the world of Dead Zone Defense.

We are happy to present you the release version of the project, which is already available in the store!

Here is the list of what is already waiting for you in the game:

More than 20 weapons

7 unique locations

3 difficulty levels with changing mechanics

7 unique bosses

More than 20 different skills

More than 50 weapon skins

More than 15 character skins

Over 30 types of buildings and their modifications

HUNDREDS of enemies you can tear apart.

Colorful destructibility system

Also, we are very carefully watching out for possible bugs and errors that you may find.

If you encounter something like this, write in the created discussion, and we will answer you and fix it as soon as possible!

Moreover, if you have any ideas on how to improve the game, just as boldly write in the discussion and describe your idea.

All the best ideas will be realized for sure!

In addition to all this, in the near future you will be waiting for a major FULL FREE update, which will add to the game:

Infinite Mode

Stats boosters

Leaderboard

Adding new networking features

Lore expansion

Dialog system

Minor tweaks

Thank you for your interest in the project!

If you are still in the post-apocalyptic wastelands, then stop delaying!

Go on an adventure now together with hundreds of other players from all over the world!