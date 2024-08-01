Crown Wars | Patch Note 11

Hi everyone,
Please find below the list of changes applied in today's patch.
**Fixes
**
Crashes & Blocking Issues
- Fixed a memory crash on the mission « A Great Peril ».
- Memory optimization that prevents crashes to occur on the loading screen when loading a mission save.
- Fixed a crash when the Alchemist was selected in the Barracks after completing a mission.
Domain
Combat
- The unique weapon reward is now displayed in the reward section of the preparation squad screen.
- UI elements should not be displayed anymore in the spotted cameras when an enemy group is triggered by an overwatch attack.
- Holy retribution Skill :A superfluous skill was displayed in the skill interface when the skill performed multiple attacks.
- Hamstrung Skill : the amount of damage is now correctly displayed in the battle log.
- Sometimes, clicking on the lower part of an enemy’s bear would not trigger the attack despite the damage preview displayed, it is now fixed.
Options
- Added an option to disable subtitles.
