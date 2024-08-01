 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crown Wars: The Black Prince update for 1 August 2024

Crown Wars | Patch Note 11

Share · View all patches · Build 15148902 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Please find below the list of changes applied in today's patch.

**Fixes

**

Crashes & Blocking Issues
  • Fixed a memory crash on the mission « A Great Peril ».
  • Memory optimization that prevents crashes to occur on the loading screen when loading a mission save.
  • Fixed a crash when the Alchemist was selected in the Barracks after completing a mission.
Domain
  • Fixed a memory crash on the mission « A Great Peril ».
  • Memory optimization that prevents crashes to occur on the loading screen when loading a mission save.
  • Fixed a crash when the Alchemist was selected in the Barracks after completing a mission.
Combat
  • The unique weapon reward is now displayed in the reward section of the preparation squad screen.
  • UI elements should not be displayed anymore in the spotted cameras when an enemy group is triggered by an overwatch attack.
  • Holy retribution Skill :A superfluous skill was displayed in the skill interface when the skill performed multiple attacks.
  • Hamstrung Skill : the amount of damage is now correctly displayed in the battle log.
  • Sometimes, clicking on the lower part of an enemy’s bear would not trigger the attack despite the damage preview displayed, it is now fixed.
Options
  • Added an option to disable subtitles.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1658921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link