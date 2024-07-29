Hexguardian Lava Land update out now—and 30% discount!

Hello Guardians!

Things are heating up in Hexguardian with our newest update—Lava land! This exciting new volcanic world is joined by new towers, new economy, and brand new wonders, creating a whole HOT NEW challenge to defend your castle!

New map: Lava Land

Welcome to Lava Land! Instead of beautifully clear rivers and lush vegetation, here you'll only find boiling streams of lava, withered trees, dry bones... and, of course, deadly volcanic eruptions. But don’t worry, volcanoes can be your own special weapon! When building new tiles, the tectonic movement will accelerate all volcanic eruptions and the lethal lava will inflict significant fire damage to all nearby enemies.

New towers: Rolling Log Tower & Shuriken Tower

Time to get on a roll with The Rolling Log Tower! This tower launches logs that, after hitting a target, will roll along the enemy's path towards the portal. Upgraded Rolling Log Towers will launch larger and sturdier logs that can roll further.

Let the throwing stars align against your enemies with The Shuriken Tower! This tower launches shurikens at all enemies within its range—make the enemies circle around it and deal tremendous total damage! Upgraded Shurikens will split into smaller shurikens upon hitting enemies, tracking nearby units and further punishing dense groups of enemies.

New Economic Building: Quarry

Searching for more stone to build new land tiles? Well the Quarry is your answer! This building benefits from the stone blocks on the surrounding tiles, so place it in areas with a high concentration of them to collect as much stone as possible!

New Wonders: Stonehenge and Oracle

Stonehenge has a chance to produce… you guessed it—Stone! It produces stone when nearby enemies die.

The Oracle is a wonder that responds to all who seek blessings from the gods. When you receive a blessing (either through talents or by praying at the castle), a flurry of lightning will strike down, hitting enemies around the Oracle.

So, are you ready to feel the heat in Lava land? Tell us what you think about the new realm by leaving us a review and as always, If you would like to keep up to date with the latest news on Hexguardian and future updates, please join our Discord!