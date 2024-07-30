 Skip to content

Hive Jump 2: Survivors update for 30 July 2024

Patch Notes 0.6.1648

Share · View all patches · Build 15142225 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Jumpers,

It’s been a busy couple of busy weeks. Last week, we launched the Volcanic Wasteland update which brought a slew of new content and QoL updates. You can read more about The Volcanic Wasteland update here.

We have a small patch rolling out today that focuses on some small changes and fixes.

Changes:
  • Crushers' stats have been adjusted to create a longer and more engaging fight.
  • Health: 60k > 120k
  • Speed: .0165 > .02
  • Ground slam cooldown: 2 > 1
  • Ground slam damage: 25 > 40
  • Ground slam attack range: 3 > 2.5 (clustering of falling stalactites is now slightly closer to the player)
  • Dash attack range: 1.5 > 2.5
  • Dash attack duration: .25 > 1 (animation slowed down a little bit to make it a little less like teleportation.)
  • Dash attack cooldown: 5 > 4

Removed duplicate soldier from codex.
Health Regen permanent stat now says "0.25 per second" instead of "500%"
Player icon on minimap fades out on the end of the beam out animation.
Stalker minimap icon is now a diamond instead of a normal dot.
Mouse is now layered on top of the "controller disconnected" prompt.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing some stats to be invisible on some store cards.
Volcano plants shed the correct color leaves.
Fixed various UI issues when on larger resolutions.
Additional typo fixes.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. It has helped the team to address issues and add improvements as quickly as possible.

  • Team Hive Jump

