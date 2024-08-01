v1.9 - Pectoral Physics

The latest update, version 1.9, has crept out of the shadows and into the light! Our female detectives are now sporting a new bounce in their step, bringing a whole new perk to your gameplay experience. Get ready to feel uplifted as you delve deeper into the mysteries and horrors that await. Alongside this thrilling addition, we've also stocked up the tutorial with more ammo to ensure you're well-prepared to face the darkness.

In the realm of changes, new players will now find themselves starting at Novice difficulty, easing them into the chilling world of Dirge. Gunplay has become more manageable with a 20-30% reduction in recoil across all weapons. We’ve refined our lobby labels and tooltips for better clarity and consistency, and the transition between realms has been renamed to "phase." You'll notice faster looting times and improved textures in Hillview walls, making your investigative journeys smoother and more visually pleasing.

Our team has also been hard at work on optimizations and fixes to enhance your overall experience. Audio initialization, spawner validity checks, and improved minion audio events are just a few of the tweaks that ensure smoother gameplay. We've also made significant strides in performance, such as disabling unnecessary ticks and optimizing various components. Bugs like the multi-directional movement issue and Wraith’s ricochet damage have been squashed, thanks to feedback from our vigilant community.

Stay spooky and dive into the bustling world of Dirge to see all these spine-tingling improvements in action!

Additions

Added reasonable & realistic pectoral physics to female characters.

Added more ammo to tutorial.

Changes

New players are now assigned Novice difficulty when starting a match.

Reduced recoil on all guns by 20-30%

Improved and expanded on lobby labels and tooltips.

Changed Realm 'transition' to 'phase' to be consistent.

Looting is now faster.

Fixed some bad textures in Hillview walls.

Optimizations

Character audio initialization now only occurs on possessed characters

Added validity check on spawner async/block loading for spawners

Minion chase audio event only bound if that minion actually has audio

Added empty checks to weapon data tables before loading them into investigators

Added some ammo that was often spawned in

Optimized road flare overlaps

Nambu/revolver still had hard references to muzzle flash so changed to soft references.

Articulators now disable their tick if not actively moving

Sway component now only sways if the owning actor was actually rendered on screen

Ghoul mouth/eye morphs are now only ticked if the actor is actually seen

Disabled vindemia's dashboard tick

Chandeliers light pulse now properly loops and only plays if actually seen.

Optimizing some lights in Hillview that didn't have Distance Fields set.

Unpossessed actors now have their ABPs paused

Vital bar now has cached label to avoid lookup.

Converted Walther mag from skeletal to static mesh for performance.

Optimized task choices on lobby start

Added camila's skirt to optimized cloth sim based on actor rendering

Switched some character/team calculations to use cached table lookup for faster processing

Added player group check caching to reduce table lookups

Added some text caches for functions with format text bindings

Removed trail components from all actors as they're broken since UE4

Fixed lighting in Wakefield Main Menu & Tutorial not using Distance Fields.

Converted armored knight to merged mesh for better performance.

Minion movement components no longer tick until mobile.

Video bench mark now downscales Foliage & View Distance as well.

Switching to async loading of support levels instead of always loaded.

Hillview terrain is now virtual textures.

Fixes

Fixed bug where you couldn't change multiple movement directions at once (Thanks CoolHandLuke) Bug Report

Fixed some clipping and floor angles so you can't stand on outside of stairs.

Fixed bug where some players would crash loading in Wakefield's main menu.

Fixed bug where Wraith could take damage from ricochets.

Fixed some clipping around store room in Wakefield.

Added missing stolen valor achievement to Steam

Version: 1.9

Build: branches/Dirge_v1.9-DirgeSteam-UE_5.4-Shipping-466-9109