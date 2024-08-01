Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15138116 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello Hello!

There's a new balancing update available to download now that makes some minor tweaks and adjustments to the cards.

Check out the changelog below:

CARDS:

Barbed cards:

Converted into temporal debuff.

Time at min. level:12

Time at max. level:14

Land mine:

Explosion radius reduced from 4,6m to 3m

Explosion max damage reduced from 140 to 120

Explosion mid damage reduced from 120 to 100

Explosion min damage reduced from 100 to 80

CHARACTERS:

Thick Coat:

Little Lars now also gives 10% increased explosion damage.

ACCESSIBILITY:

Flash Bomb:

Option to reduce flash bomb effect, in settings - misc.