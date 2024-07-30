Patch Notes - July 30, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: If you haven’t updated your game yet, get the latest in the App Store!

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alliances, assemble! Alliances will enhance the social experience, allowing players to create or join communities within the game while working together to complete Bounties and earn rewards.

FEATURES

* Alliances have arrived! * Create or join an Alliance of up to 30 players and work together to complete Bounties and earn more rewards!

Work on up to three Bounties at once to complete while playing.

Earn points for your Alliance by winning Cubes and completing Bounties!

At the end of the week, earn both individual and Alliance-wide rewards.

Check out our Alliances blog to learn more

Deadpool League August 8th-10th is the global launch of our first Leagues event!

Leagues are limited-time events where you’ll be matched into groups of 30 similar players to compete on a short-term leaderboard for prizes.

Players will join a Standard League with no cost of entry. There will be no Premium League for this iteration of Deadpool League.

During the event, just play games as normal and your League Points will adjust based on your game outcomes.

More cubes means more Points! At the end of the League, everyone gets rewards… but, the top spots on the leaderboard will receive the best rewards!

GAMEPLAY

* The FREE Credits offering in the Shop is increasing to 75 Credits per day in 25 Credit increments refreshing every 8 hours.

ART, VISUAL EFFECTS, AND AUDIO

* Moon Knight has VFX and SFX to complement his updated ability. Spoiler alert.

* **Uatu** * **[Old]** 1/2 - At the start of the game, shows the right location to you.

[New] 1/2 - At the start of the game, shows unrevealed locations to you.

We were reluctant to limit Uatu's vision when we first changed the effect to work from the deck, but it felt needlessly risky to remove a lot of the tension and mystery from locations for players earning Uatu early on. However, we've grown comfortable with the idea and hope fans enjoy Watching the whole field on turn 1 in the future.

Shadow King No text change; setting no longer considered raising or lowering Power.



The interaction of Luke Cage “stopping” Shadow King and various other corner cases which result in Shadow King adding negative or positive modifiers have proven confusing for players. We’ve decided to adjust Shadow King because this effect specifically feels like it should be “cleansing” modifiers, not adding more to counterbalance what’s already there.We’re keeping this distinct from Valkyrie because that effect does specifically add a modifier to other cards, and feels like fair game for Luke Cage to prevent it.

Moon Knight [Old] 3/3 - On Reveal: Discard a card from each player’s hand.

[New] 3/3 - On Reveal: Discard a card with an even Cost from each player's hand.

Moon Knight's a great character, but has struggled to find a good home even when discard is popular. We've kept "improve Moon Knight" on the whiteboard for a while, and today we're crossing that off. We did debate redesigning the card, but we've also heard your feedback when we do that in a way that fundamentally changes the card for fans it already has, as we did with Adam Warlock. This tweak aims to make the card a more suitable pairing with Stature, one of the most popular ways to play Moon Knight already, as well as Swarm and Apocalypse. It may also make Moon Knight a useful threat against decks that rely on single 6-Cost threats, like Red Hulk.

Blink [Old] 5/7 - On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.

[New] 5/7 - On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a card that costs more from your deck.

We've made two changes to Blink. The first is functional: we've adjusted the ability to check the cards in your deck based on what they currently cost, not their original Cost. This means that she'll see cards the same way that Jane Foster sees them. It's not an inconsistency that came up much in gameplay, but it didn't make sense that Jane and Blink could both grab a Negative Iron Man that's a 0/5. However, like all cards already do, Blink will still care about the original Cost of the card in play to determine the one from the deck. The second change is just how we're handling the card text, and is detailed more generally below:

Text Change: cost vs. CostWe currently use "Cost" as a shorthand within the game to identify the "printed Energy Cost" of a card, as opposed to whatever it might currently cost. For example, Silver Surfer buffs 3-Cost cards, but won't buff Mockingbird while there are three Squirrels out and will buff an Ironheart that's been flipped by Mister Negative.However, some of our text was using "Cost" in places where the card's mechanical function actually was paying attention to the modified cost. It didn't come up much, but it's the sort of thing we like to correct as we run into it. Perhaps the most prominent place this occurred was Jane Foster, where she was often used to grab cards that cost 0 thanks to a modifier even though her text said "Cost." Below, you'll find a list of the cards and locations impacted by this text adjustment. Again, this is not a functional change to any of these–they all work today the same way they worked yesterday, they just line up a little better to communicate how they see a card's Cost.

Yondu [Old] 1/2 - On Reveal: Destroy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent's deck.

[New] 1/2 - On Reveal: Destroy the card that costs the least in your opponent's deck.

Colleen Wing [Old] 2/4 - On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your hand.

[New] 2/4 - On Reveal: Discard the card that costs the least from your hand.

Black Bolt [Old] 5/7 - On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card from your opponent's hand.

[New] 5/7 - On Reveal: Discard the card that costs the least from your opponent's hand.

Lady Sif [Old] 3/5 - On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.

[New] 3/5 - On Reveal: Discard the card that costs the most from your hand.

White Queen [Old] 4/6 - On Reveal: Copy the highest-Cost card in your opponent's hand into your hand.

[New] 4/6 - On Reveal: Copy the card that costs the most from your opponent's hand into your hand.

Jane Foster [Old] 5/9 - On Reveal: Draw all cards that Cost 0 from your deck.

[New] 5/9 - On Reveal: Draw all cards that cost 0 from your deck.

Mirage [Old] 2/2 - On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent's hand into your hand. Give it +2 Power.

[New] 2/2 - On Reveal: Copy the card that costs the least from your opponent's hand into your hand. Give it +2 Power.

Note: We are aware that our Moon Knight change uses the capitalized "Cost" in a way that's not consistent with the above–Moon Knight will be able to discard cards with a modified Cost, like copies of Swarm. This inconsistency was a result of the changes flying separately through localization, and we'll correct it in a future update.

Text Change: Throne Room [Old] Card(s) here with the highest Power have their Power doubled.

[New] The highest-Power card(s) here have their Power doubled.

One of our excellent interns for the summer pointed out that the grammar on Throne Room was odd, so we fixed it. This is just a minor change for readability and has no functional impact.

Bug Fixes

Card and Location Logic Fixes in 30.x

* Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing copies of Jean Grey to have their ability text disabled

Cleaned up an interaction between Asteroid M and Quantum Tunnel that could result in moved cards snapping back to Quantum Tunnel after being swapped

Castle Zemo Playing Spider-Man on Castle Zemo no longer causes the location’s current power to display incorrectly Cleaned up an interaction between Multiple Man, Iron Fist, Castle Zemo, and the displayed power of the location Cleaned up an interaction between Deadpool, Nico Minoru, and Castle Zemo Cleaned up an interaction between Doctor Octopus, Shang-Chi, and Castle Zemo

Fixed an issue that would prevent a location’s winning power from being highlighted if it was swapped from Cancun

Evolved Abomination’s cost is now restored upon Shadow King reverting reduced power cards back to their base

Titania now properly swaps sides on Altar of Death when X-23 is played at the location

Cleaned up an interaction between Juggernaut moving cards merged with Hulkbuster

Card Art Fixes in 30.x

* Fixed an issue with some cards that was causing them to appear blurry at higher rarity levels

Other Fixes in 30.x

* Blue Cosmic Border re-added to the shop