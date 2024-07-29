New Update + Limited Time Collab Event

Howdy guys- As always, we couldn't do this without your support, and are forever grateful for it, from the fan work you produce, to the bugs and testing you do for us as we work through Early Access.
In addition to the new updates and fixes, there's also another way you can get your fix of Cloud Meadow content! We've teamed up with the folks at Overlewd for a very special event featuring everyone's favorite green Ogress, Kreyton! They've written an entire scenario for her and have made a number of new, high quality animations for her in their game! The best part? The game is free to play!
Overlewd's tutorial is only around 10 minutes or so long (which includes a bunch of sexy, high quality art), after which you'll be able to access special events, which is where you can find Kreyton's storyline! Playing through it will earn you special in-game rewards, including juicy new Kreyton art!
Give the game a shot, the devs really care about what they're working on and we think you just might be surprised at what they're cooking up. Our experience working with them has been great so far and we hope you guys enjoy the event!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2308870/Overlewd/
Additions
- Full overhaul for Tro’s Lab; a visual overhaul with updated backgrounds, cinematics, lore and general improvements
- New optional quest; find & deactivate the poacher’s traps throughout the Savannah
- Added character info & unlocking clues to locked sex scenes in the Album UI
- Added audiovisual feedback after taking damage in an environmental hazard, such as acid
Fixes
- Fixed Holstaur’s Counter headbutt being triggered by damage reflection
- Fixed error when Yonten’s attack executes enemy unit Prism in boss fight
- Fixed Garst’s This Is It ability not executing correctly at maximum skill rank
- Fixed the player’s return point after the game over screen, when the had previously player fast travelled onto that floor
- Fixed issue with lone Cat Stalker mob in Savannah F1 blocking 2 of the missing peasants
- Valpongis (Equipment town merchant) should no longer be blocking access to Bilma the bread vendor
- Minor Katarina station dialogue improvements
- Added some missing character portraits to the Quest Log
- Fixed error when the player returns via fast travel into the Katarina intro scene
- Fixed Giev’s quest to upgrade the farm appearing when the farm is already at max level
Changed files in this update