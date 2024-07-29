New Update + Limited Time Collab Event

Howdy guys- As always, we couldn't do this without your support, and are forever grateful for it, from the fan work you produce, to the bugs and testing you do for us as we work through Early Access.

In addition to the new updates and fixes, there's also another way you can get your fix of Cloud Meadow content! We've teamed up with the folks at Overlewd for a very special event featuring everyone's favorite green Ogress, Kreyton! They've written an entire scenario for her and have made a number of new, high quality animations for her in their game! The best part? The game is free to play!

Overlewd's tutorial is only around 10 minutes or so long (which includes a bunch of sexy, high quality art), after which you'll be able to access special events, which is where you can find Kreyton's storyline! Playing through it will earn you special in-game rewards, including juicy new Kreyton art!

Give the game a shot, the devs really care about what they're working on and we think you just might be surprised at what they're cooking up. Our experience working with them has been great so far and we hope you guys enjoy the event!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2308870/Overlewd/

Additions

Full overhaul for Tro’s Lab; a visual overhaul with updated backgrounds, cinematics, lore and general improvements

New optional quest; find & deactivate the poacher’s traps throughout the Savannah

Added character info & unlocking clues to locked sex scenes in the Album UI

Added audiovisual feedback after taking damage in an environmental hazard, such as acid

Fixes