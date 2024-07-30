 Skip to content

Vertical Shift update for 30 July 2024

Hud Update

Last edited 30 July 2024 – 00:09:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Feedback indicating when your watch is being Activated
  • Logs no longer spam at the end of freeze tag games
  • Fixed a bug where the First Person Camera would clip avatars when spectating on PC
  • Brought back the INFO HUD so players can better understand the state of their movement abilities. (Is toggleable in settings. )

