- Added Feedback indicating when your watch is being Activated
- Logs no longer spam at the end of freeze tag games
- Fixed a bug where the First Person Camera would clip avatars when spectating on PC
- Brought back the INFO HUD so players can better understand the state of their movement abilities. (Is toggleable in settings. )
Vertical Shift update for 30 July 2024
Hud Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Vertical Shift Content Depot 1807481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update