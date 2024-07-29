Week One patch : C.C.1.0.0.2

Amazing that an entire week has gone by since our launch!

Time sure flies. Before we dive into the things, I wanted to say another sincere thank you to everyone who has played the game, shared it and helped to find the ways we can improve and make Critter Crops everything you all want and more. We cherish the encouragement and kind constructive criticism you've all had, and most of all, your patience in knowing our team is very small, and we're working tirelessly to make improvements. We encourage you to continue to make those reviews and join us in discord as it's very helpful for our teams success!

Now, down to the big stuff. So for week 1, we wanted to focus our efforts on the things we see that impair gameplay. Things that you all said were game breaking, and then our major things that were affecting QOL in gameplay. We have a lot more to add, but in this short week, these are the items that were addressed:

Residents were going off the map

Residents not showing up

Added a popup at the start of the day that shows who is in town

Player gets stuck if they speed through the first dialogue with Snow when they first get to the main Frosted Divide area

If players go to main menu and then return to gameplay, interacting with Friendlees kiosk broke interactions and caused cascading issues

Shop buffs were not being applied. Also added a visual to show shop ranks and buffs while in the shop

Problems with item counts when you are selling from multiple stacks at Greeves.

Second spell for the book of the exalted was colliding with the environment

Sylvie continues running if you run and interact with minerals to mines

Issue when attempting to pickup an essence while in range of another interactable zone (very common when trying to mine next to the request board in Mur Mur Town

Added auto save to game which occurs when the player sleeps at any inn

Players were able to take damage while in menus or while talking to NPCs

Weeaters should not spawn in the evening until after players acquire their grimoire

We know that this may not be everything that has been found, but these were some big ticket things we wanted to address early on. Now, we have a list of other items that have been noted by folks that are next on our agenda. These are the know bugs and QOL features we intend to add in game:

Settings do not save and controls can be duplicate for multiple actions

Add option to access tutorial windows at any time

Visual queue indicating when the players critter roster is full

Adding quantity of items in bag on items when selling or buying

Changing shop item buttons into a hover instead of a click to view the info relating to it

Putting borders in the Banshee and Beyond menu to indicate rarity

Changing critter buttons in Banshee and Beyond int a hover instead of a click to view

Adding a visual to show changes to stats when applying charms and enchantments

Ability to read spell names in the grimoire tab

Chat window design improvement

Friendlees posts are not saved after closing the game

Series of visual bugs relating to object and environment layering

Series of typos in text

We expect that this list will continue to grow, and we will continue to be vigilant and make our best attempts to make improvements! Thank you all again, we look forward to seeing you all on Mutter Island!

-Team SkyReach