🔥 Roots of Pacha 1.2 update OUT NOW! 🔥



Hello Pachans! The 1.2 update and Xbox launch are finally here! Play cross platform with friends on Xbox, Switch, Playstation, And Steam! 🎉

In the 1.2 update you’ll be able to ride baby mammoths (and other pets), send your children to school, use an early watering system, and more! Read a detailed list about what’s all in the update in our Devlog 43 or peruse the change log at the bottom.

The OST also had a massive update with 35 new songs added! Listen on Steam or YouTube. (Stay tuned for Spotify)

The Future

Our game may focus on the past, but it’s time to talk about the future! We have a massive update underway with two new regions, fishing in canoes/rafts, camping, ball sport, iron, volcano caves, and more! Even though we’ve made some awesome progress it’s still a little too early to share. We expect the update to come out next year and plan to share more about it later this year. 🥰

Thank you all for the support you’ve given us. We truly couldn’t have done this without you.

You rock!

- The Soda Den Team

Changelog

Feats

Intermediate saves: save and resume the game at any time by going to your bed and choosing “Save at current time.”

Olla: an early watering Idea which holds 16 charges and waters the surrounding plants.

School: a late game idea where the clan’s children will go learn with Daari.

School learning station: after building the school you’ll get a learning station which can be placed in the fields affecting a 7x4 area. The children of the school will check it every morning to: clean affected sheds and talk to the animals living inside, water and harvest plants, refill ollas, pump irrigation pumps, harvest honey, and harvest trees. Up to 4 learning stations are available with higher prosperity.

Children new stage: toddlers can be enrolled in school to make them grow up to school-age children. Your child will get one of 4 personalities and eventually choose from 8 professions, with unique dialogue and gifts for the different combinations.

School-age children can wear hats, different clothes and you can also change their hair style and color.

Newborn, toddlers, and school-age children attend festivals.

Romanceables schedules adjustments to spend a bit more time in the house during the morning.

Added more dialogue for romanceables.

2 new Union locations: caves and beach, in addition to the existing Pacha Tree location.

Kiss your partner in your Union reception.

New dance music pools depending on who you dance with.

Partners, nannies, and school-age children can now use the seats placed in your house.

Added “Available to date” setting, which will prevent you from being asked to start dating in 6 flower cutscenes. The setting can be changed anytime in Settings->Gameplay and won’t affect your ability to use the context action “Start Dating.”

Added 5 new skin tones and 5 hair colors.

Quick “Transfer all” and “Transfer matching” items in storage boxes and inventory. New Sorting methods added.

Pets can be sent to fetch in different areas and bring back items from them.

Cave lions and wolves can grow to be adult pets by giving them “Baby Shroom,” which is obtained in Glyptodon’s Tree shop.

Some pets can be mounted: mammoths, spiders, adult cave lions, and adult wolves.

Animals in the village will show an arrow when they’re in the tall grass area to make it easier to find them.

Animals can be fed alfalfa.

You can now put multiple items in processors (solar dryers, fermenters, etc.) by holding the main action button. It also works when picking up the produced items.

Processors can now be removed while producing with a confirmation.

New Village subcategory under Journal to show the prosperity objects and the players’ lifetime contribution.

A button was added in Settings->Exit to take a screenshot without the UI.

Trap locations now show on the map after interacting with them and show whether they have a trap and if it’s ready.

Jag will now ask you if you want to go with him to the festivals that can be reached from the map: Competition Day, Clans Gathering, Cave Painting.

Cave challenges can be exited to retry later. They can also be skipped and marked as completed, although no achievement will be given in this case.

The unstuck button changes from a “Go back a few steps” to “Go back to checkpoint” when in the caves and now works when in owl/monkey mode.

The dialogue before using the forest shortcut to the village is displayed only the first 3 times.

Igrork’s nursery shows the current count of the selected seed in your seedbag.

Mounts can be sent to their sheds/herds/home.

Frer starts using the harpoon a few days after the idea is researched.

Vallah, Touk, and Krak will always go to the New Year festival if they’re the partner of any player.

New fishing mini-game UI

Added Korean language.

Added Traditional Chinese language.

Rebalance

Lowered regeneration rate for field debris.

Most meditation buffs will now last a full day.

Stone fences need 3 stones instead of 4.

Grob has some feathers and boar fur to exchange weekly.

Fishing consumes a little bit more stamina.

Animal sheds cost more at 750 contributions.

Fixes