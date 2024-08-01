Sword of Convallaria is Now Available!

Greetings Voyagers,
We are thrilled to announce that Sword of Convallaria has officially launched! We hope you enjoy the stories, characters, and adventures that await you in Iria, bringing peace and happiness to the land.
Check out our exciting launch trailer for Sword of Convallaria:
Your dedication and enthusiasm have been a huge help in shaping this game. Thanks to your feedback, we've made some awesome improvements and refinements, and we really appreciate your support. As you dive into this new adventure, we'd love to hear what you think and see how you're enjoying Iria. Feel free to share your thoughts through the in-game feedback terminal or join our Official Discord!
More about the game
Need Help?
Thank you for joining us on this journey. We can't wait to see how you shape the future of Iria!