Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid update for 2 August 2024

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid - Data Update Notice

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・ Graphic fixes
・ Text fixes
・ Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when catching a fish barehanded
・ Adjusted UI size when obtaining a new bug or a sticker

