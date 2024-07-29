 Skip to content

Tentacular update for 29 July 2024

Island Builder Expansion free for all players!

29 July 2024

The expansion is adding the option for players to create their own Islands from scratch. The new Creation Glove will allow all of you to freely build and rule your newly created islands to your heart’s content. You can choose to be benevolent rulers, or wreck havoc on your newly formed civilizations – it’s your choice!! This sandbox mode will also showcase some user created levels that are hand picked by the team for you to check out and be inspired from!

-paintable and destructible house modules
-environment objects allowing island creation
-functioning roads for cars
-human waypoints
-cheat terminal
-new side quests
-OST song player in playgrounds
-lots more

