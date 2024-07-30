2024 Update:

Today Remedy receives a brand new update! When updating the project to a new version of Unity, a lot of things broke. So while trying to fix what broke, we also made some quality of life changes to improve the game. Remedy was my first project and far from perfect, but I learned a lot about game development. Remedy doesn’t have many players, but it was fun to revisit this project and improve on some aspects of the game!

What’s changed:

-jump fixed. Player can no longer jump continuously when holding down the jump input

-auto save triggers moved to avoid stutter while in a jumping puzzle

-tutorial text re-written in newer unity version

-giant cube tutorial section removed. Now the player uses a ramp up to the first dissolve tutorial

-cutscenes changed to pre-rendered. Some cutscene playables were lost when updating Unity, so pre-rendered works! Also helps performance

-overhauled many sound effects including gameplay and cutscenes and adjusted volume

-player and cube icons added to ramp (roller ball) puzzle to better assist the player

-wood plank UI added to torch encounter

-objective tip added to assist players in finding the 3 open world cubes before the torch encounter

-re-created all Controller/PC UI for cubes and dissolve

-added symbols to the portal puzzle pillars

-Fixed jump pad particle direction

-Added Xray guide to maze

-Changed wall textures around maze

-Recreated end bridge

-Collider fixed in boss room ring platform

-Boss respawn position changed

-Portal issue fixed: Was messing with object selection/pickup when passing through portals at a certain speed

-Recreated the main menu and pause menu. Better controller support for menus

-Game volume slider and sensitivity slider

-Splash Intro recreated (loading changes)

-Main menu geometry and lighting adjusted slightly

-changed barrier texture back to blue hexagon

-New menus

-Save system fixed in new version of Unity