Hello, Riders! It's Patch Day!!

Since the exciting release of Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship REMASTERED, we have received so much incredible feedback from the community about potential changes or issues within the game!

With the latest patch rolling out today, we wanted to give a full breakdown of all changes made to the game since launch! We separated changes into these major categories: Balancing and Quality of Life Changes, Technical Updates, and Bug Fixes!

Saddle up, because this is gonna be a long ride!

Balancing and Quality of Life Changes

Improved Hiking Trail visibility

Sprinting Field of Vision effect added

Added new Poses for Photo Mode (Cuddling, Rearing, Walking, Sprinting, Idle, Jump)

World Map updates (Mountainside, Mountaintop, Labyrinth, Eastern Plains, Kaltenbach)

Added the new Intro Video to the game

Re-enabled Force Feedback for controllers

Added a check if the gamepad is active for some Force Feedback events

Added minor camera game feel animations added

Wood Footstep SFX Volume adjusted

Added Keyboard and Gamepad mappings for the new Photo Mode and added Localization

Implemented a failsafe for the obstacle jump so the horse can no longer get stuck when landing

Implemented a jump tweak that improved the jumping behavior on some platforms

Adjusted obstacle jump indicator bounds (would sometimes show perfect jump when still in normal area)

Properly greyed out the Poses tab when jumping

Updated the Windstorm Splash Screen

Rebalanced the Ghost Races on Horse Whisperer and Njorsodsch difficulty

Adjusted the obstacle jump indicator bounds (would sometimes show the perfect jump when still in the normal area)

Improved background landscape

Added DLSS as an option of choice for PC Players to Options Menu

Fixed some issues with English localization

Corrected some animation and physics effects in both cinematics and gameplay

Mission Static meshes can now be marked as Obstacle meshes

Obstacle jumping now uses a smooth camera transition

Mesh and Texture Reworks performed on Gut Kaltenbach

Texture Rework performed on Bridges

Polished the obstacle jump (refuse animation improved)

Polished some foliage shader settings and adjusted them to Morning/Night/Rain view

Polished the Jump Reset (and implemented a jump prediction)

Polished World Map Scenes: North-Eastern Plains / Forest / Airstrip

Upscaled Textures performed on Wagons and Houses

Updated some mesh and blocking volume collisions

Updated the Audio component to fit the new CCC and reenabled some horse sounds

Included some Foliage Actors (Billberries) in the HLODs

Disabled Depth Of Field

Tweaked some settings for foliage and rocks in morning/rain/night settings

Tweaked settings for the landscape grass (height and shadow)

Set Grass Shadow enabled and tweaked the distance for performance

Foliage now interacts with the player (by swaying)

World Map Update: painted more grass plains

Deactivated and deleted unused plugins (XESS, FSR upsampling)

Removed broken rendering filters from Photo Mode

Puddle decals are no longer displayed on Windstorm

Adjusted locations for some Puddles

Trees near the street support nanite now

Street Crossing at train station fixed collision

Screen Percentage has been added to options menu

Foliage Master Material added and implemented (to reduce the overall material count)

Mesh Master Opaque and Masked Material added (to reduce the overall material count)

The auto benchmark applies settings more accurately instead of defaulting to ultra (PC only)

Made adjustments to the auto hardware detection

Reworked Mika’s Powerstop animation

Reduced the overall shader count

Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues with obstacle jumping in Easy Mode

Fixed an issue that prevented the change of screen resolution

Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode could not be opened when game is paused

Fixed an issue where the horse played the walking animation on an obstacle jump

Fixed an issue where the loading screen was cut too fast and Kaltenbach wasn't fully loaded

Fixed an issue where some trees levitated above the ground

Fixed an issue where the indicator for the hay minigame started flickering

Fixed an issue where you could drain stamina while not being able to spring

Fixed an issue where the exhaustion state was not triggered when reaching 0 stamina

Fixed an issue where some foliage rocks had no collision

Fixed an issue where instanced Rock had no collision (converted to static meshes with collision

Fixed an issue where the character could get out-of-bounds (World Map Collider now unaffected by World Partition)

Fixed an issue with the jump reset, which was not triggering correctly (Jumping into an non-navigable object now instantly resets the character with a black-fade; also should fix the falling through terrain issue which was temporarily active again)

Fixed an issue with race conditions on some saved games (in edge cases this could lead to crashes; the game now utilizes asynchronous saving)

Fixed an issue where a bridge colliders didn’t spawn the navmesh correctly

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a reset loop in the tutorial

Fixed an issue where some collectibles weren't reachable due to colliders

Fixed an issue where some buttons and sliders icons weren't displayed correctly

Fixed an issue where a wrong style was displayed in an achievement tooltip

Fixed an issue in the hay minigame where the player could not put down hay

Fixed an issue where the wrong pace in the tutorial was set

Fixed an issue where the jump prediction prevented jumping over a small fence

Fixed an issue where the bridges didn't play footstep SFX

Fixed an issue where some foliage bushes popped in too harshly

Fixed an issue where the Refuse SFX could be spammed and layered

Fixed an issue where a nanite material was used with translucency

Fixed an issue where the Resilience Achievement could not be triggered in some cases

Fixed an issue where a rock blocked a way in a mission

Fixed an issue where the World Map Depth of Field affected the Care Minigame negatively

Fixed an issue where a pursuit mission was tracked through a wall

Fixed an issue where RVT caused artifacts on some rocks in Morning settings

Fixed an issue where 200 decals on the world map were not set correctly

Fixed an issue where the physical material on a log was not set correctly

Fixed UI outline issues for the Overview Map and Mission Briefing

Fixed an issue in the Photo Mode: Player can no longer hover with poses, if they open photo mode while jumping / obstacle jumping

Fixed an issue in the Photo Mode: Player model is flickering while entering photo mode in jumping / obstacle jumping

Fixed an issue in the Photo Mode: If the player plays with fixed camera and enters Photo Mode they could not rotate the camera with the right stick

Fixed an issue where the happy animation in the horse care had an offset

Fixed a bug that prevented mouse sensitivity changes from working

Fixed a bug that prevented the changing of the camera distance in Photo Mode

Fixed some mesh positions on the World Map

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from lowering the graphic settings in the menu

First adjustments to the auto hardware detection

Fixed a bug that crashed the game when riding back into Kaltenbach from Free Ride Mode

Fixed an issue that caused Windstorm to get stuck on the roofs in the area of Kaan's trailer

Fixed an issue for lower-end hardware: Post Processing would render the World too dark on Low and Mid

Fixed an issue in Chapter 4 Mission causing the objective meshes to have an offset to the collection area

Fixed an issue in Gold Story Mission 5 causing the objective meshes to have an offset to the collection area

Fixed an issue in the horse brushing mini-game where edge scrolling with the mouse would always keep rotating the camera to the minimum/maximum rotation

Fixed an issue where the DLSS settings were not automatically excluded on console platforms

Fixed an issue where UDS Shader changes resulted in compiler errors for the Background mesh shaders

Fixed an issue where the Saved Game defaulted the settings for DLSS to not enabled (PC only)

Fixed an issue where the Dutch localization for a DLSS related tooltip was broken

Fixed an issue where some foliage assets had the wrong shading

Fixed an issue where the game could crash at a photo mission on PS5

WHEW you made it! Proud of you!

To our wonderful community: Thank you for your continuous feedback and your overwhelming support as we maintain, update, and improve Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship REMASTERED!

