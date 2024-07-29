 Skip to content

Million Monster Militia update for 29 July 2024

Million Monster Militia (MMM) Patch Notes - Version 1.02D

Updates and Fixes:

  • Militia Choices Check: Added a check to prevent the game from freezing when there are no units available to add to the militia.
  • Ghost Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the Ghost unit might lock the game.
  • Transformation Mechanic: Units marked for destruction but protected will now successfully transform.
  • Engineer Unit Fix: The Engineer unit now correctly resets its "uses" after each turn.
  • Text Corrections: Various text and description errors have been fixed for clarity and accuracy.

