Million Monster Militia (MMM) Patch Notes - Version 1.02D

Updates and Fixes:
- Militia Choices Check: Added a check to prevent the game from freezing when there are no units available to add to the militia.
- Ghost Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the Ghost unit might lock the game.
- Transformation Mechanic: Units marked for destruction but protected will now successfully transform.
- Engineer Unit Fix: The Engineer unit now correctly resets its "uses" after each turn.
- Text Corrections: Various text and description errors have been fixed for clarity and accuracy.
Changed files in this update