2112TD: Tower Defense Survival update for 29 July 2024

2.01.38 - Balancing and Minor Fixes

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders,

We've just released an update which contains bug fixes, balancing improvements and optimisations.

As always thank you for your continued feedback.

Good luck and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2223591
  • Loading history…
