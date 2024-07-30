 Skip to content

Slime Rancher 2 update for 30 July 2024

Slime Rancher 2 - Patch 0.5.2 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15017319 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We caught another batch of bugs and patched them up! PS5 players, in particular, rejoice!

Bugfixes:

  • Patched up an area in Powderfall Bluffs so players no longer fall through the ground
  • The beach umbrella gadget is now only available from a treasure pod
  • Fixed an issue that allowed gadgets to be placed in invalid locations
  • Fixed flag gadget blueprints to display the correct required resources
  • Updated Small Trellis to display correct fabrication cost
  • Fixed an issue in which quitting mid-session on PS5 could cause save file issues
  • The game now pauses when PS5 players use the PS button to return to the home screen. No FOMO necessary
  • Linked cannon gadgets now display the correct names when targeted
  • Fixed a bug where notifications would incorrectly populate during game intro transition screens

If you think you’re experiencing a brand new bug, please check our list of known issues first. We’ve compiled an exhaustive list for players. If you don’t see your potential issue listed, make sure to submit a ticket to the team so we can investigate. Please include as much detail as possible!

Stay cool and wiggly this summer, Ranchers!

