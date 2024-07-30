Slime Rancher 2 - Patch 0.5.2 Notes

We caught another batch of bugs and patched them up! PS5 players, in particular, rejoice!

Bugfixes:

Patched up an area in Powderfall Bluffs so players no longer fall through the ground

The beach umbrella gadget is now only available from a treasure pod

Fixed an issue that allowed gadgets to be placed in invalid locations

Fixed flag gadget blueprints to display the correct required resources

Updated Small Trellis to display correct fabrication cost

Fixed an issue in which quitting mid-session on PS5 could cause save file issues

The game now pauses when PS5 players use the PS button to return to the home screen. No FOMO necessary

Linked cannon gadgets now display the correct names when targeted

Fixed a bug where notifications would incorrectly populate during game intro transition screens

If you think you’re experiencing a brand new bug, please check our list of known issues first. We’ve compiled an exhaustive list for players. If you don’t see your potential issue listed, make sure to submit a ticket to the team so we can investigate. Please include as much detail as possible!

Stay cool and wiggly this summer, Ranchers!