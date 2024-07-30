Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.11.1



Good morrow, knights! A minor hotfix (2.11.1) has been released with Regicide at Trayan Citadel balance changes, bug fixes, and more!

Balance Changes - Regicide at Trayan Citadel

Fuse Stage

Fuse Timer decreased from 30 seconds down to 25 seconds

Reduced delay in Agathian spawn positioning change during the second phase of placing powder kegs

VIP vs VIP Stage

Increased the possible final timer by 3 minutes

Fixed bug that caused Argon's health to be slightly less than intended

Reduced the spawn delay for Agathian troops by 1 second

Dev Notes:

We’ve loved hearing all the reception and feedback towards Trayan Citadel! We’re so glad our community has been enjoying the spectacle of the new map.

Although we love that Argon's final push to avenge his father was reflected in this difficulty for attackers, after monitoring matches and feedback since the release, we believe Argon and his troops need a little assistance, particularly in the later half of the map. Do not worry, defenders, as plenty of opportunities remain to hold back the Agathians and protect Malric from these unjust invaders.

General

Updated Server and Client backend

Made improvements to help prevent the “Party Creation failed” error

Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed the amount of XP earned during boosted XP times

Fixed a bug that would time out party members if the party host switched matches too quickly

Fixed a bug that removed platform icons on the scoreboard after the first match

Fixed a bug that could cause occasional client physics hitching

Updated EOS protections

Implemented multiple crash fixes for Servers and Clients

Combat

Fixed a bug that allowed the spoon item stab attack, found on Trayan Citadel, to be used repeatedly too quickly

Customization

Fixed a bug that played Mason voice lines when using the Rebel Voice as an Agathian Although they are a "Rebel" we believe praising the enemy commander would have been going just a little too far

Fixed the name on the previous “Templar Visorless Helmet,” as it did indeed include a visor

Fixed a bug showing the “Painted Maiden Helmet Featherless” as a purchasable cosmetic with gold, where it should only be earnable through the Regicide Campaign Pass

Map

Fixed an issue that could allow a player to access the enemy VIP spawn on Citadel earlier than intended

Fixed a rare bug that could prevent a VIP from spawning on Citadel

Fixed a bug that prevented the spikes on Duel Yard from dealing damage to players

Fixed a potential crash that could occur on Duel Yard

Unofficial Servers

Improved server command protections

Fixed a bug that could kick players out of the match when traveling between maps

Added visual ban list on Nitrado interface

Fixed a case where XP and gold weren’t being correctly awarded on unofficial servers

Console/Gamepad

Fixed a bug that prevented a ballista from being fired again if the Arrow Cam was used in the previous shot

Additional Notes:

Due to the nature of this Hotfix, PC Players will experience a larger-than-average download size when prompted to re-download the game for proper Hotfix installation.

In addition to today's Hotfix notes, we've released a new blog about the future of Chivalry 2.