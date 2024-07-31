Summer Patch

Hello Survivors,
We’re slowly returning from our Summer holiday, and will soon begin preparations for Update 04. The first step is to update our living roadmap, as soon as we settle on a scope for the next update - stay tuned. Until then, we thought we’d make a small patch with some fixes, balance changes, and a much-requested feature allowing you to ‘pin’ upgrades in the shop. Here are the patch notes for patch 0.3.0d:
Features
- Added the ability to pin upgrade cards in the shop. This prevents them from being rerolled and keeps them for the next shop.
- The game should now properly run in the background when it loses focus
- Added a beam range weapon upgrade
Improvements & Fixes
- Hi-Volt Thunderbird’s unstable overclock ‘Electrical Tether’ now properly applies status effects.
- The dwarf can now also be controlled with the right stick on controllers
- Fixed an inconsistency issue when targeting the highest HP enemies
- It is now possible to hold the button to buy/sell multiple minerals in the mineral market
- Added a charge delay to the refund all upgrades button to avoid accidental refunding
- Added description to potency upgrades
- Wallet currency now animates more appropriately when spending resources
- Status Effect stacks applied can now be seen on the end screen
- Status Effect damage upgrades will no longer be offered when the player has no damaging status effects or ground zones
- Amount of projectiles fired can now be seen on the end screen
- Fixed an issue where the flow of mastery selection could break when clicking the breadcrumb bar at the top. It is no longer clickable.
- Fixed an issue that would show the wrong biome illustration when completing Biome Masteries
- Sawn-Off unstable overclock (M1000 Classic and Drak-25 Plasma Carbine) now only targets enemies in its reduced range
- Fixed missing lifetime stat when inspecting the Colette Wave Cooker
- Fixed missing death audio on Elite Acid Spitter
- Fixed an issue where controller navigation could be lost on the shop screen if the pause menu was opened
- Fear should now actually make the enemies run away
- Added varying fear resistance to enemies
- Fixed an issue that prevented Cluster Grenades from properly applying fear
- Fixed an issue where ground zone grenades (Neurotoxin and Incendiary) would start reloading without throwing one. They are now always thrown when ready
- Various UI tweaks
Balance
- Increased Hi-Volt Thunderbird damage from 16 to 20.
- Hi-Volt Thunderbird’s unstable overclock ‘Electrical Tether’ now also increases range by 25%
- Shredder Swarm Grenade damage increased from 10 to 18, drone range increased from 2 to 2.5
- Removed uncommon tag beam range upgrade and lowered the values of the rare/epic/legendary from 15%/20%/30% to 10%/15%/25%
- Increased the dwarf turn speed by 50% to make aiming more snappy
- Increased fear duration from 3 to 4 seconds on the Hallucinogenic unstable overclock (High Explosive Grenade + Neurotoxin Grenade)
- High Explosive Grenade: Reload Time reduced from 6 to 5 seconds. Explosion radius increased from 3 to 3.5. Mastery Bonus changed from only damage to damage and explosion radius
