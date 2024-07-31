Summer Patch

Hello Survivors,

We’re slowly returning from our Summer holiday, and will soon begin preparations for Update 04. The first step is to update our living roadmap, as soon as we settle on a scope for the next update - stay tuned. Until then, we thought we’d make a small patch with some fixes, balance changes, and a much-requested feature allowing you to ‘pin’ upgrades in the shop. Here are the patch notes for patch 0.3.0d:

Features

Added the ability to pin upgrade cards in the shop. This prevents them from being rerolled and keeps them for the next shop.

The game should now properly run in the background when it loses focus

Added a beam range weapon upgrade

Improvements & Fixes

Hi-Volt Thunderbird’s unstable overclock ‘Electrical Tether’ now properly applies status effects.

The dwarf can now also be controlled with the right stick on controllers

Fixed an inconsistency issue when targeting the highest HP enemies

It is now possible to hold the button to buy/sell multiple minerals in the mineral market

Added a charge delay to the refund all upgrades button to avoid accidental refunding

Added description to potency upgrades

Wallet currency now animates more appropriately when spending resources

Status Effect stacks applied can now be seen on the end screen

Status Effect damage upgrades will no longer be offered when the player has no damaging status effects or ground zones

Amount of projectiles fired can now be seen on the end screen

Fixed an issue where the flow of mastery selection could break when clicking the breadcrumb bar at the top. It is no longer clickable.

Fixed an issue that would show the wrong biome illustration when completing Biome Masteries

Sawn-Off unstable overclock (M1000 Classic and Drak-25 Plasma Carbine) now only targets enemies in its reduced range

Fixed missing lifetime stat when inspecting the Colette Wave Cooker

Fixed missing death audio on Elite Acid Spitter

Fixed an issue where controller navigation could be lost on the shop screen if the pause menu was opened

Fear should now actually make the enemies run away

Added varying fear resistance to enemies

Fixed an issue that prevented Cluster Grenades from properly applying fear

Fixed an issue where ground zone grenades (Neurotoxin and Incendiary) would start reloading without throwing one. They are now always thrown when ready

Various UI tweaks

Balance