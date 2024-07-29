PixElated Festival and Simplified Chinese & Portuguese languages now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14906801 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

ːcozyrealmroyaleː Chicken Journey is now available in 2 new languages: Simplified Chinese and Portuguese - Portuguese!

We’re also super excited to share that Chicken Journey joins PixElated Festival that starts today 6 pm BST / 10 am PT / 1 pm ET!

This festival is featuring some of the best pixel art games on Steam. From retro-style classics to contemporary indie gems all in one place. There will be demos, discounts, developer chats and live streams! There’s also an art contest!

Check out the official line-up and more information about the event here: http://pixelatedfest.com/