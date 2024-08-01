Passing By - A Tailwind Journey: Now available on MacOs! 🍏

Play the wholesome survival adventure Passing By - A Tailwind Journey on MacOs! 🍏

Hello fellow balloonists,

We’re thrilled to announce that “Passing By – A Tailwind Journey” is now available on your Mac!

Whether you’re navigating through the skies, designing your dream balloon, or making friends with fellow travellers, you can now do it all on your MacOs devices.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2085440/Passing_By__A_Tailwind_Journey/

We wish all new ballonists fantastic adventures and hope you enjoy your journey – now on Mac!

Safe travels, everyone! 🎈🏝️

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY

⚓​Passing By - A Tailwind Journey TikTok

📌Dear Villagers X

🧭Official Dear Villagers Discord

📑Dear Villagers Newsletter

📽Dear Villagers YouTube

📱Dear Villagers TikTok

📷Dear Villagers Instagram

📘Dear Villagers Facebook