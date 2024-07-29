v0.2 Alpha Update

We have been working really hard and are excited to release our first major update for Tabletop Warriors. We have added many new skills for all the Warriors and a new Dungeon type to explore. Many of these new skills add new ways to interact with the Dungeons, requiring major additions to back and front end mechanics. There are now damage types, resistances, weapon types, passive skills, critters and hazards. More than enough new stuff to shake a sword at!
Tabletop Warriors still requires 2+ players to host and join a game to play together.
Additions
New Temple Dungeon
- with multi-button switches
Added Critters
- Small "Critter" enemies spawn from empty crates
- Rat, Snake, Spider, Tiny Cube
Tier 1 Skills Now Available; four new tier one skills for each class
Fighter: Weapon Master, Shield Master, Charge, Protect
Thief: Nimble Fingers, Improved Dodge, Apply Poison, Cripple
Cleric: Turn Undead, Area Bandage, Bless, Consecrate
Mage: Magic Barrier, Flame Rune, Silence, Magic Shield
Dwarf: Throw Weapon, Shield Bash, Bash Door, Resist Magic
Elf: Entangle, Auto Dodge, Web Arrow, Balm
New weapons to buy
- New charged fireball wand that recharges after each Dungeon
- Various new weapons (axes, swords, etc.) with differing benefits and drawbacks
New Trap Types
- Hazards: Visible, animated traps that will instantly kill a player
- Poison Gas Tripwire
Added damage types to weapons and enemies
- Including resistances and weaknesses on enemies
- Damage output displays damage type
Various updated artwork
- Added more details to GM room
- Added page images for catacombs and temple Dungeons
Other Additions
- Progressing through Dungeon levels unlocks the ability to carry more cards
- Skills can be chosen and removed at any time at the Tavern
- Some skills (indicated by an infinity symbol) do not have to equipped by the player for them to be in effect
- Re-worked enemy flee mechanic so enemies now fight back if cornered while fleeing
- Added ambient Dungeon sounds
- Added weapon/item types for skill usage/restriction
- Added haptic feedback for Warrior controllers
Fixes
To Warriors
- Fireball skill changed to ground target instead of enemy (It was too easy to kill yourself)
- Door lock system revamped to facilitate new skills Warrior deaths now reduce Dungeon gold bonus by 10 each
- Gold and treasure collected in the dungeon is immediately added to the stash
- Stash, Store and Skill menus now update gold and available skills in real time
- Reworked character selection to better disallow duplicate players of the same class
- Decreased bow fire rate
- Added descriptions for weapons
Enemies
- Deadly Cube enemy now casts a poison cloud and spawns a small cube on deaths
- The Shaman spell targeting no longer causes it to "lock up"
- Reduced damage of the Shaman firebolt spell
- Fixed enemy targeting so they can no longer target through closed doors
- Spawners can now generate archer enemies and archer GM cards
GM
- Re-worked some aspects of GM movement control
- Fixed some holes in collision where the GM could pass through the walls
Dungeons
- Generator better spreads out switches and keys
- Re-worked sound effects for proper position and volume
- Fixed some scenarios here Dungeon types would fail to load
