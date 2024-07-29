v0.2 Alpha Update



We have been working really hard and are excited to release our first major update for Tabletop Warriors. We have added many new skills for all the Warriors and a new Dungeon type to explore. Many of these new skills add new ways to interact with the Dungeons, requiring major additions to back and front end mechanics. There are now damage types, resistances, weapon types, passive skills, critters and hazards. More than enough new stuff to shake a sword at!

Tabletop Warriors still requires 2+ players to host and join a game to play together.

Additions

New Temple Dungeon

with multi-button switches

Added Critters

Small "Critter" enemies spawn from empty crates

Rat, Snake, Spider, Tiny Cube

Tier 1 Skills Now Available; four new tier one skills for each class

Fighter: Weapon Master, Shield Master, Charge, Protect

Thief: Nimble Fingers, Improved Dodge, Apply Poison, Cripple

Cleric: Turn Undead, Area Bandage, Bless, Consecrate

Mage: Magic Barrier, Flame Rune, Silence, Magic Shield

Dwarf: Throw Weapon, Shield Bash, Bash Door, Resist Magic

Elf: Entangle, Auto Dodge, Web Arrow, Balm

New weapons to buy

New charged fireball wand that recharges after each Dungeon

Various new weapons (axes, swords, etc.) with differing benefits and drawbacks

New Trap Types

Hazards: Visible, animated traps that will instantly kill a player

Poison Gas Tripwire

Added damage types to weapons and enemies

Including resistances and weaknesses on enemies

Damage output displays damage type

Various updated artwork

Added more details to GM room

Added page images for catacombs and temple Dungeons

Other Additions

Progressing through Dungeon levels unlocks the ability to carry more cards

Skills can be chosen and removed at any time at the Tavern

Some skills (indicated by an infinity symbol) do not have to equipped by the player for them to be in effect

Re-worked enemy flee mechanic so enemies now fight back if cornered while fleeing

Added ambient Dungeon sounds

Added weapon/item types for skill usage/restriction

Added haptic feedback for Warrior controllers

Fixes

To Warriors

Fireball skill changed to ground target instead of enemy (It was too easy to kill yourself)

Door lock system revamped to facilitate new skills Warrior deaths now reduce Dungeon gold bonus by 10 each

Gold and treasure collected in the dungeon is immediately added to the stash

Stash, Store and Skill menus now update gold and available skills in real time

Reworked character selection to better disallow duplicate players of the same class

Decreased bow fire rate

Added descriptions for weapons

Enemies

Deadly Cube enemy now casts a poison cloud and spawns a small cube on deaths

The Shaman spell targeting no longer causes it to "lock up"

Reduced damage of the Shaman firebolt spell

Fixed enemy targeting so they can no longer target through closed doors

Spawners can now generate archer enemies and archer GM cards

GM

Re-worked some aspects of GM movement control

Fixed some holes in collision where the GM could pass through the walls

Dungeons