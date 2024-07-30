WDR 0.54s Release!

Changelog 0.54:



Continued Katie/Jamal's route

This is a smaller update, and sets up the finale on this route.

Added Non-NTR route to the same event. Now Hard NTR can branch into this route.

Changed some dialogue.

Changelog 0.53:

Soft NTR:

The PC will be able to see Wifey at work, and go for a hot tub event! Depending on the player's choices pregnancy choices (or lack thereof), this scene can play out in 2 different routes with differing renders. Try out different variables to see different dialogue!

Hard NTR:

If the PC is oblivious, this scene will still play out if Wifey has the Secretive trait. If not, the scene will play out differently. Warning: this scene has a humiliation tag attached.