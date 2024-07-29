Patch 0.4 Sunobius Edition!

Hey Scholars!

Welcome to the Storm Domain. After 8 months of early access you will finally be able to wield lightning! There are a ton of new enemies to fight and a brand new DemiGod to take down. Good luck out there, this may be the toughest boss yet!

New Spells

Spark Bolt . A Bolt of lightning shoots out and has a 50% chance to SHOCK monsters. Shocked monsters will deal damage to all nearby enemies for 1 damage.

. A Bolt of lightning shoots out and has a 50% chance to SHOCK monsters. Shocked monsters will deal damage to all nearby enemies for 1 damage. Thunder Ball . Conjure a slow moving ball of lightning which will electrocute nearby monsters. Can be combined with other spells.

. Conjure a slow moving ball of lightning which will electrocute nearby monsters. Can be combined with other spells. Spark Starter . During the duration of Spark Starter you do not take contact damage from monsters. Your movement speed is increased. You tag every monster you touch with an electric orb. Monsters can be tagged multiple times. At the end of Spark Starter the orbs explode dealing damage.

. During the duration of Spark Starter you do not take contact damage from monsters. Your movement speed is increased. You tag every monster you touch with an electric orb. Monsters can be tagged multiple times. At the end of Spark Starter the orbs explode dealing damage. Conductor . Electrocute nearby monsters for a duration. At the end of the duration you will summon lightning bolts onto every monster of the screen, dealing 20% of the total damage you’ve dealt with Conductor.

. Electrocute nearby monsters for a duration. At the end of the duration you will summon lightning bolts onto every monster of the screen, dealing 20% of the total damage you’ve dealt with Conductor. Wind Cutter . Slice through multiple monsters. Can be combined with other spells.

. Slice through multiple monsters. Can be combined with other spells. Jaxal Gate . Double the size of any spell that passes through the gate. If the spell is a projectile it will pierce through multiple monsters before exploding. This does not work on homing projectiles. Needs to be combined with other spells

. Double the size of any spell that passes through the gate. If the spell is a projectile it will pierce through multiple monsters before exploding. This does not work on homing projectiles. Needs to be combined with other spells Lightning Bolts . Strike lightning bolts in an area. Each bolt can be combined with spells.

. Strike lightning bolts in an area. Each bolt can be combined with spells. Lightning Shield . Arc lightning in front of you to protect you from spells. This will rotate with your mouse.

. Arc lightning in front of you to protect you from spells. This will rotate with your mouse. Thunder Wall. Create a wall of dark clouds that will block monster’s spells.

Every spell can be combined with Aeromancy for new, shocking effects!

Nekra’s Scythe Instant Cast. Level 10 => Level 5

Serens Falling Star. Now falls quicker. The number of spells needed to transform the falling star has been decreased.

Null Hour. Increase of Damage. 50% => 100%

New Equippable Items

Legendary items will now be found in Treasure Chests. These can be a pair boots, a ring, or an amulet. You can equip these items for special effects! There are 33 items currently in the game which will do everything from increasing the health of summoned monsters, creating lava wherever you walk, drastically changing how spells work, and much much more!

These items are strong enough to plan your build around and can completely change your run. Good luck finding them!

The Final Boss will appear after 3 DemiGods have been defeated. This will make runs feel more unique and quicker.

A statue has been added to the Villa. This is to honor the scholars who solved the lightning puzzle in the previous patch. Thank you all for your support!

If a monster’s melee attack hits a wall, it will no longer damage you.

The Map Page in your Spellbook has been altered. It now shows the map and the strengths and weaknesses of each school of magic. The Focus/Book you have equipped has been moved to the new Stats Page

Opening your Spellbook has a new tab. The Stats Page will show you the Focus Book you have equipped, what temporary damage boosts are in effect, and what Artifacts you have equipped.

Tootsie now purrs when you pet her.

Once Seren is defeated, all the flames on the ground will be destroyed.

Opening cutscene added when you start a new game and enter the tutorial.

Drifter has its own theme song.

New zone, the Mountain Peaks, has been added. This will house monsters who can wield lightning magic. Good luck!

New boss fight, DemiGod Chaax. Born out of chaos, this lightning boss will test your skills.

Two new puzzles have been added.

Codex has been updated. The Codex will sort all the spells you’ve found to the top of the list, while putting all the ??? spells you haven’t found to the bottom of the list.

Bug Fixes

A secret in the Sky Castle had an almost non-existent chance to spawn. This has been fixed.

After talking to a NPC you’d have to press TAB twice to open the spellbook. This has been fixed.

Monster melee attacks would sometimes hit you, even after they died. This has been fixed.

Numerous tweaks and bug fixes made to the spell codex.

Monsters were only dropping fireballs in chests. Their loot pool has been adjusted so they’ll drop a wide range of spells now.

Drifter option wasn’t showing up sometimes for villagers, this has been fixed.

The Card Babung could not be slowed in Drifter. This has been fixed.

The Card Mudball wouldn’t attack after being combined with Hydro Cards. This has been fixed.

Monster Cards that were frozen or muddy could still shoot down Defensive Spell Cards. This has been fixed.

Seren would sometimes summon the meteor twice in a row. This has been fixed.

There were inconsistencies in the stats of cards within the shop, the deck builder, and the game itself. These have been fixed, but if there are any I missed please let me know!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650200/Scholar_of_the_Arcane_Arts/