Unfaithful Wife: Ayano's "Netorare Report" - My gentle wife is fucking another man - update for 31 July 2024

How to view the stories from Ayano's perspective (Ayano POV)

Share · View all patches · Build 14673936 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

①From the title screen, please click on "Bonus."
②Select "Replay Scenes" from the Bonus menu.
③You can view the stories from Ayano's perspective (Ayano POV).
By viewing all of the stories, you will be able to see all the CGs.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2752370/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=steam

For these inquiries, please contact Tensei Games via email (support@tensei-games.tokyo) or create a ticket in their Discord support channel (https://discord.com/invite/F23RB7qQ3C).

