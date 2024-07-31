How to view the stories from Ayano's perspective (Ayano POV)

①From the title screen, please click on "Bonus."

②Select "Replay Scenes" from the Bonus menu.

③You can view the stories from Ayano's perspective (Ayano POV).

By viewing all of the stories, you will be able to see all the CGs.

For these inquiries, please contact Tensei Games via email (support@tensei-games.tokyo) or create a ticket in their Discord support channel (https://discord.com/invite/F23RB7qQ3C).

